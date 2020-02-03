Price of beer to rise again in Australia TODAY

Australian beer lovers will be paying more for drinks than they were the week before as the alcohol tax rises for the first time in 2020.

The Australian government has been increasing tax on alcohol every six months and on Monday it will rise again by 1.2 per cent.

If that increase were to be passed on entirely to consumers, a 12-pack of Carlton would increase from $67 to $68.80.

The money paid per litre of alcohol in individual containers of less than eight litres and more than 3.5 per cent alcohol volume, for instance, will increase from $50.70 to $51.31.

A report commissioned by the Brewers Association of Australia claims that these tax rates stand as the fourth-highest beer tax amid developed countries.

The research results show that after the tax increase Australians will pay in average $2.26 per litre of alcohol.

‘A massive 42 per cent of the retail price on a carton of beer is tax,’ Brewers Association of Australia CEO Brett Heffernan said.

‘Beer tax has been going up every six months for the last 35 years. This latest slug is the 71st consecutive hike.’

The report elaborated by Professor Kym Anderson from the University of Adelaide compares Australian beer tax with OECD and EU countries.

Over the last year, the Federal Government racked in $3.6billion from alcohol duties.

The Brewers Association of Australia calculated that Australians pay $2.23 per litre of alcohol in tax on stubbies, cans and longnecks, compared with just 28 cents in the US and 12 cents in Germany.

Earlier, Mr Heffernan told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Having a beer with mates is rapidly getting beyond the reach of ordinary Australians.

‘Aussies don’t even know they are being slugged, let alone so hard and relentlessly. Beer tax is now out of control.’

On the other hand, health campaigners say taxes should increase to reduce cancer and obesity rates by deterring binge drinking.

The World Health Organisation says on its website: ‘Alcohol taxation and pricing policies are among the most effective and cost-effective alcohol control measures.

‘An increase in excise taxes on alcoholic beverages is a proven measure to reduce harmful use of alcohol and it provides governments revenue to offset the economic costs of harmful use of alcohol.’