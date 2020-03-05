Price of lobsters fall due to coronavirus crisis as China closes its borders to Australian exports

The price of lobster has dropped significantly in Australia due to the outbreak of coronavirus as China shuts its borders to exports.

Australia sends more seafood to China than to any other country, but due to the deadly virus stopping exports local suppliers are desperate to make up for lost sales.

Merivale executive chef Dan Hong said the halting of lobster exports meant local customers will pay less.

‘China has stopped the export of all live lobsters into their country so our fishermen really need to sell their catch,’ he said. The chef said the lower price of lobster was the ‘only good thing to come out of the coronavirus’.

A western rock lobster usually sells for $48, but since the coronavirus are being sold for about $33, the ABC reported.

China makes up about 50 per cent of the seafood economy in Australia – but sales of lobster to Asia have been dropping since the start of 2020.

About 95 per cent of southern rock lobster in South Australia is exported to China.

Western Australia’s $500million industry which exports 98 per cent of its produce and the South Australia industry which exports 95 per cent have been hit the hardest.

Matt Rutter from Australia’s largest lobster exporter Geraldton Fishermen’s Cooperative, said despite prices plummeting, it’s not the lowest the industry has seen.

‘At this stage it’s very uncertain as to when the Chinese market will reopen,’ he told ABC.

‘The situation is continuing to evolve and with that comes a drop in prices.’