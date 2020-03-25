Price of the dollar in Mexico today Monday, March 23, 2020 | Exchange rate | Banamex | SAT | Mexican peso | nchs | World

The price of the dollar in Mexico is located today Monday March 23, 2020 at 25.33 pesos. The average exchange rate of the US currency in the market is 24.52 pesos for purchase and 25.49 pesos for sale.

In exchange offices located in the Benito Juárez International Airport from Mexico City, the dollar is sold for a maximum of 19.10 pesos and is purchased for a minimum of 17.60 pesos.

While in the government banks, As the Service tax administration (SAT), the price of the dollar is 24.11 for sale and purchase, and in the Official Journal of the Federation the exchange rate is 24.11 for both buying and selling. Also, in the Bank of Mexico the dollar is 25.11 for purchase and 25.14 for sale.

Price of the dollar buy and sell at tellers in banks in Mexico

Banamex Buy at 24.52 and sell at 25.49

Santander buy at 23.84 and sell at 25.88

HSBC Mexico Buy on 24.21 and sell on 25.04

Scotiabank buy at 24.84 and sell at 25.86

BBVA Bancomer buy at 24.20 and sell at 25.47

Azteca Bank buy at 22.00 and sell at 25.19

Inbursa buy at 24.50 and sell at 25.50

Banorte buy at 24.05 and sell at 25.70

The dollar in credit cards in Mexico

American express buy at 24.75 and sell at 26.01

VISA Buy at 24.77 and sell at 25.98

Mastercard Buy at 24.76 and sell at 25.98

Exchange rate from dollars USD to Mexican pesos MXN

1 USD 25.33 Mexican pesos 5 USD 126.63 Mexican pesos 10 USD 253.25 Mexican pesos 50 USD 1,266.25 Mexican pesos 100 USD 2,532.51 Mexican pesos 500 USD 12,663 Mexican pesos 1000 USD 25,325 Mexican pesos 5000 USD 126,625 Mexican pesos 10,000 USD 253,251 Mexican pesos 50,000 USD 1,266,255 Mexican pesos

Exchange rate from Mexican pesos MXN to dollars USD

1 Mexican peso $ 0.04 5 mexican pesos 0.20 Dollars 10 mexican pesos $ 0.39 50 mexican pesos $ 1.97 100 mexican pesos $ 3.95 500 mexican pesos 19.74 Dollars 1000 mexican pesos $ 39.49 5000 mexican pesos 197.43 Dollars 10,000 Mexican pesos 394.87 Dollars 50,000 mexican pesos 1,974.33 Dollars

What is the Mexican economy like?

The Mexican economy is the 13th economy in the world in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the second in Latin America. It is a largely export-oriented economy. Mexico is part of NAFTA along with the United States and Canada, and also a member of the WTO.

How did the dollar close in Mexico yesterday?

The price of the dollar in Mexico closed yesterday Sunday March 22, 2020 at 24.82 Mexican pesos. The average exchange rate of the US currency in the market was 23.92 pesos for purchase and 24.87 for sale.

What is a US dollar?

The official currency of the United States is the United States dollar. Its code is ISO 4217 in the USD and, after the gold standard was broken in 1971, this currency was converted to fiat.

Why is the dollar worth more than the peso?

The value of one currency in relation to another is not important. Changing the currency from Mexico to the New Mexican Peso where 100 old pesos is worth a new peso would make that new Mexican peso be priced much higher than the dollar or the euro. The value of the currency against another has no relevance.