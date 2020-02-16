Priceline announces massive 50 PER CENT sale on fragrances including Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo

Australia’s leading pharmacy retailer Priceline has launched a massive sale on fragrances ahead of Valentine’s Day, slashing up to 50 per cent off prices.

The ‘Fabulous Fragrance’ sale event offers customers discounts on brands like Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, DKNY, Gucci and more.

But shoppers will have to get in quick because the deductions only last for two days from Wednesday, February 12th until Friday, February 14th.

If you’re in the market for a new scent for your loved one, there are big brands on sale including Jimmy Choo EDT for $32 and Estee Lauder Youth Dew for $36.

Other deals include Issey Miyake For Her for just $55, DKNY Be Delicious for $48 and Michael Kors’ Sparkling Blush for $65.

Shoppers can also purchase Ted Baker’s Sweet Treats Polly for $28 and Eau De Juice Extra Concentrated for $55.

There are also gifts available for him, including Desigual Dark Fresh Man for just $18 and Versace Eau Fraiche for $79.

For a fraction of the price, you’ll get Prada’s L’Homme Intense for $119, Burberry’s Mr Burberry for $65 and Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommy NOW for $37.

At 40 per cent off, shoppers can buy Versace Pour Homme for $69, Guess Seductive Noir Men for $40 and Coach Platinum for $69.

It’s the perfect last minute gift options for your loved one, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

‘Savings [are]based on Priceline’s normal national selling prices. Savings and stock may vary in stores and online,’ the retailer said.

‘Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Limited exclusions may apply in some stores. Please check with store staff before purchase. While stocks last.’