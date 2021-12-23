Prices may rise even more in the coming months as import rules for Brexit are tightened.

Prices may rise even more as import rules for Brexit are tightened in the New Year.

Experts are urging the government to postpone the implementation of the “Rules of Origin” certification rules in order to avoid price increases and supply shortages.

When another step in the Brexit process is taken on January 1, customs experts have warned that shoppers may face higher prices and a shortage of products from Europe on supermarket shelves.

Despite the fact that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union on January 1, 2020, the government has postponed many of the customs laws that were supposed to take effect last year.

However, the six-month grace period for declaring the origin of products entering the country from the EU expires on New Year’s Eve, potentially causing delivery delays and additional costs for everyday supermarket products.

Government delays in implementing the full impact of the post-Brexit customs laws – known as Rules of Origin – have “softened the impact” of the UK’s exit from the European Union, according to Simon Sutcliffe, a partner at tax and advisory firm Blick Rothenberg, and “things will get worse” when they are finally implemented in January 2022.

“The removal of ad hoc permission to enter goods and then worry about customs entry six months later will force importers to get the customs paperwork right when the goods arrive at the border,” said Mr Sutcliffe, a former Government customs investigator.

“This facilitation has kept imports into the United Kingdom flowing smoothly.”

“As things become more time-critical and agents have to work harder to clear goods on arrival, rather than relying on that six-month breathing space, the longer and more expensive process would lead to higher costs for the consumer.”

This means customs agents will raise their fees, which will be passed on to the consumer.”

Sean Glancy, a partner at accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young, also urged the government to postpone the import certification rules.

Mr Glancy said, “The UK government should seriously consider delaying the ‘Rules of Origin’ changes until the Covid-related disruption is finally over.”

“No one wants to risk more cross-border trade snarl-ups.”

Many SMEs in the UK rely on EU-supplied goods, which are jeopardized by additional customs checks.”

“The effects of the pandemic and Brexit have already made it a difficult year.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

