Prices of China’s major fresh farm produce rise in July

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — The prices of China’s major fresh farm produce rose in July, with the price of pork leading the price rise while prices of beef, mutton and eggs bucking the trend of decline, official data showed.

Pork price climbed 11.8 percent month on month and 91 percent year on year in July, influenced by factors including increasing demand for consumption, higher feed costs and the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Average market prices of beef and mutton both edged up 0.9 percent month on month in July, ending the trend of decline for four consecutive months.

The ministry attributed the price rise to the growth of consumption driven by the resumption of the catering industry and the peak season for tourism in summer.

The average retail price of eggs saw a 4.8-percent monthly growth in July after declining for eight consecutive months, as production capacity shrank during the period while demand further expanded.

Data from the ministry also showed that the average wholesale price of 28 vegetables monitored by the ministry climbed 6.2 percent month on month during the period due to heavy rainfalls.

Fruit price continued dropping in July based on sufficient market supply. The average wholesale price of six key fruits tracked by the ministry decreased by 6.1 percent from the previous month, registering a drop of 30.3 percent from the same period of last year. Enditem