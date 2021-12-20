Prima donna footballers, whose job it is to stay fit, refuse to get vaccinated, causing chaos in the Premier League.

I SUPPORT Tottenham Hotspur because I enjoy a bit of mediocrity and a thrilling eighth-place finish.

Spurs’ season has been derailed by Covid more than any other Premier League team.

This weekend, 19 English Football League fixtures were postponed across three divisions, while five top-flight games were canceled due to teams being unable to field 11 healthy players.

More Premier League games have been postponed so far this season than all of last season.

Why? Because far too many of these spoiled prima donnas, whose job it is to stay in shape, refuse to be vaccinated, believing instead in the word of internet trolls.

Because so few people are willing to put their Balenciaga-chained necks above the parapet and declare that they’ve been stabbed, others are more likely to do so.

While 89.5 percent and 81.8 percent of Brits have received their first and second doses, 25 percent of EFL players have stated that they will not receive the vaccine.

They’re in good shape and are in good health.

Yes, their chances of dying if they contract the virus are extremely slim.

The point is that this isn’t the case.

A jab is for their parents, nannies, and grandfathers.

It’s for their stabbed teammates who want to protect their loved ones.

These multibillionaires have a platform to play on.

They have a responsibility to use this platform wisely, and many are already doing so, such as Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

During a recent meeting between players and Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, understandable concerns about the risk of heart inflammation as a result of vaccination were raised.

According to reports, Van-Tam told the players that the vaccines posed a minor risk, but that catching Covid posed a far greater risk of heart inflammation.

Cortisone injections are administered to injured players.

They take paracetamol to relieve their pain.

On the field, they are given care.

It seems ridiculous to refuse medication because one “doesn’t know what’s in it.”

Vaccination against Covid-19 is the “socially responsible thing to do,” Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said last week.

Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, believes vaccination should be compulsory “from a moral standpoint.”

The Reds’ general manager believes that players have an obligation to follow the vast majority of the population, and he is correct.

Jude Bellingham, an England midfielder who plays in Germany, showed maturity beyond his years when he “came out” as a double jabber, inspiring other players to do the same.

Footballers are frequently chastised for being, well, footballers. Now is their chance to repay the favor.

