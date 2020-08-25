Prima Wawona Recalls Peaches Following Salmonella Outbreak In Several States

California-based fruit distributor Prima Wawona has issued a recall for all of its bagged and loose peaches over possible Salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Saturday the company has recalled Wawona and Wawona Organic brand of bagged peaches distributed from June 1 through Aug. 19.

This comes amid a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to peaches. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as many as 68 cases were reported from nine states so far.

Retailers including Walmart, Target, Aldi, Wegmans, Food 4 Less, Foods Co., Smiths, Ralphs, Fry’s, City Market and many others were selling these fruits, reported the USA Today. Last week, Aldi and Target issued recalls for Wawona’s bagged peaches.

George Nikolich, Prima Wawona’s technical operations vice president said the company is voluntarily recalling some of its products in cooperation with the FDA to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its customers.

The company urged those who have already purchased the recalled products to immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. The bagged peaches that were recalled were: Wawona Organic Peaches (product code 849315000400), Wawona Peaches (033383322001), Kroger Peaches (011110181749), Organic Marketside Peaches (849315000400) and Wegmans Peaches (077890490488). The product codes could be found at the bottom of the package.

In the case of bulk or loose peaches, the product codes or PLU numbers could be found on their stickers and the recalled numbers include 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, and 94401.

Salmonella is a type of microorganism that causes serious, and in some instances, fatal infections in young kids, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. The infection can also affect healthy persons, which can produce symptoms like nausea, fever, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea, which can be bloody sometimes. In rare situations, the microorganism may get into the bloodstream, leading to more serious illnesses like arthritis, endocarditis and arterial infections of infected aneurysms.