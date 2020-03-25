Primark closes 189 stores across the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic

All McDonald’s and Nando’s restaurants will close today -as Primark and Timpsons announced similar measures in the battle against coronavirus.

McDonald’s previously shut down the seating areas of its restaurants, but has now confirmed in a statement that all its eateries will close at 7pm on Monday.

Paul Pomroy, Chief Executive Officer of McDonald’s in the UK & Ireland said: ‘Over the last 24 hours, it has become clear that maintaining safe social distancing whilst operating busy takeaway and Drive Thru restaurants is increasingly difficult and therefore we have taken the decision to close every restaurant in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday 23rd March at the latest.’

The decision comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for pubs, clubs and restaurants to shut on Friday, although he stressed they could continue with a takeaway service.

Nando’s followed suit and said it will temporarily close all its restaurants in the UK today ‘until further notice’.

The chain has more than 400 restaurants in the country and said the decision was ‘the best course of action’.

In a post on Twitter, the company said: ‘The health and safety of our customers and team is our highest priority.

‘We have decided that the best course of action right now is to temporarily close our restaurants until further notice.

‘We will keep you updated on our channels. We’ll see you soon.’

It came after Primark will close all 189 outlets in the UK from tonight and Patisserie Valerie will shut all its stores and online services tomorrow after Timpson Group, Pret A Manger, and John Lewis shut their doors as coronavirus panic sets in.

Associated British Foods, which owns Primark, has already shut its 187 other venues across Europe and North America this week.

It has also cancelled all new clothing orders from suppliers in countries including India, but will honour all orders already shipped to Primark stores.

As of 9am on 22 March 2020, 78,340 people have been tested in the UK, of which 72,657 were confirmed negative and 5,683 were confirmed positive, 281 people have died from the disease, pushing more and more shops to shut.

Earlier today, Timpson announced that all 2,150 of its stores – including its cobblers and locksmiths, and Johnsons – will ‘go into hibernation’ at 5pm tomorrow.

CEO James Timpson confirmed that Staff will remain on full pay.

Patisserie Valerie chief executive James Fleming said that as of Monday they would be temporarily closing stores and online services.

Pret A Manger chose to close all 400 of its UK stores last night, following a similar decision by coffee chain Starbucks, which has around 1,000 UK outlets.

Meanwhile Caffe Nero and Costa Coffee moved to takeaway-only.

And high street giant John Lewis decided to close all 50 of its stores from close of business tomorrow for the first time in its 155-year history.

The UK’s infection rate soared to 5,018 today as another seven people in Wales died, bringing the national death toll to 240 to date.

Timpson was founded in 1865 by shoemaker William Timpson and his brother-in-law Walter Joyce, who sold shoes from Oldham Road in Manchester.

It expanded into shoe manufacturing in 1884 at factories in Kettering, and repairs in 1903. The company was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1929.

Timpson boasted around £10million turnover in the 1950s, and was bought out by several large companies in the proceeding decades.

It yet another staple of the British high street that has collaborated in the general panic after the Government encouraged public social centres to close.

HMV also said it would be temporarily closing its stores for trade from the end of Sunday, although its online business would continue.

Waterstones has also announced that it will temporarily close its doors by the close of trade Monday 23 March until further notice.

Pano Christou, CEO of the food chain Pret, said in a statement posted on social media: ‘I want to thank our amazing teams for serving you with so much passion and kindness over the recent weeks, including more than 100,000 NHS workers.

‘Pret’s first value is Happy Teams, Happy Customers and my priority is always to protect our teams as much as we can.

‘For this reason, we will be closing all our UK shops temporarily from this evening.

‘We will of course ensure any excess food goes to those who need it most.

‘We look forward to being a part of your daily lives again soon.

‘Until then, stay healthy and look after each other.’

John Lewis Partnership chairman Sharon White declared: ‘The welfare of our customers, communities and partners is always our absolute priority’.

The group-owned supermarket Waitrose, which has more than 300 stores across the country, will remain open, she added.

Ms White said the move was done ‘with a heavy heart’ even though the department store’s website would remain operational.

Topshop employees were laid off after the Arcadia Group closed its 300 UK stores an hour before the Government announced its coronavirus job retention plan.

The group owned by billionaire Philip Green said in an emailed statement: ‘In line with many other retailers, the Group has made the difficult decision to close until further notice all of our stores from 4pm this afternoon.’

This includes Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge, and Wallis.

All these closures follow Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s double-pledge to provide £350billion of Government-backed loans and cash grants to business, and pay 80 percent of workers’ salaries up to £2,500 per month – the national average.

Mr Sunak also vowed to increase welfare payments by £7billion and defer £30billion of VAT bills. His scheme will be up and running from April 1.

Although these stores are technically allowed to remain open under Boris Johnson’s Covid-19 lockdown plan, many have been spooked into closure.

Scientists and medics say the vast majority of those killed by Covid-19, the illness created by the Wuhan virus, are elderly with ‘underlying conditions’.

Those ‘conditions’ include cardiovascular and chronic respiratory diseases, hypertension, diabetes, and cancer sufferers.

Customers hugged each other as they met and sat outside a West London celebrity hangout cafe today despite Boris Johnson’s coronavirus ban.

Daylesford cafe, a celebrity hangout in Notting Hill, has been photographed with people sitting outside on chairs, eating, and drinking.

When asked why people were sitting outside at Westbourne Grove, an employee at Daylesford’s Pimlico branch told the MailOnline: ‘I don’t know why they’re doing this.

‘An email was sent round to all stores yesterday telling us to follow the Government’s advice and to remove all seating from outside the store.

‘And, not to encourage eating on the premises. I don’t know why they’re not following what’s been advised,’ he added.

As a farm shop and a cafe, Daylesford premises are allowed to remain open for shoppers looking to buy food to take home. However, their restaurant facilities should not be up and running, the employee said.

Yesterday, police announced they would be on the alert to close any pubs or bars that refuse to comply with the government’s shutdown of social venues.

Police forces were mobilised to enforce the shutdown, with chief constables engaging civil contingencies designed to respond to events such as rioting and terrorism, allowing longer shifts and making more officers available.

Under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, officers have been granted the power to revoke operating licences for several different types of venues if they are deemed to be playing a role in disorder.

It comes after drinkers across the country enjoyed a final pint and panic-bought alcohol from supermarkets yesterday following Boris Johnson’s order for all pubs, clubs, theatres, cinemas, gyms and sports centres to close ‘as soon as they reasonably can and not to reopen tomorrow’.

Ken Marsh, head of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said: ‘It’s very simple. Under licensing laws we can revoke their licences, and then they are breaking the law.’

Jeremy Hunt welcomed the government’s shutdown of pubs and restaurants, although he suggested the measures should have been enforced sooner.