Primark has released a free gaming app, which is a great way to pass the time when you’re bored.

Primark has launched a free gaming app, which is a great way to pass the time when you’re bored.

Primark Arcade is a new app from the low-cost retailer Primark.

The gaming app is completely free to download and has no in-app purchases, making it appropriate for children aged three and up.

If you’ve always wanted to go to Primark but couldn’t, or if you’ve always wanted to know what it’s like to work there, now is your chance – sort of!

“Primark Arcade is your one-stop-shop for an ever-expanding set of fun and genuinely free-to-play mobile games,” the budget retailer says in a press release.

“It comes with no ads, no microtransactions, and a promise that no one will ever take your data, so you can play with complete confidence.”

“Primark Arcade is a fun and interactive experience that the entire family will enjoy.”

You can either run around the store helping customers or play another game in which you must unscramble letters to form a word, such as blouse or dress.

The 148.3 MB game has only received about 10 downloads so far, but it appears to have only been released on December 15, 2021.

It currently has a 3.8-star rating on the Apple Store, with the majority of users giving it a five-star rating.

“For kids and adults,” one reader wrote in the review section.

While waiting for the wife to finish her shopping, this game can be played for hours.”

The game can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store.

Have you played this game before, or are you on your way to do so right now?