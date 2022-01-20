Primark is launching a new website, and it’s exactly what customers have been waiting for.

Primark is launching a brand new website, and it’s exactly what customers have been waiting for.

If you’re tired of not being able to find what you want online and wish you could just go to your local Primark store right now to see what’s available, you won’t have to wait long.

Primark has made an exciting announcement to its customers, and it’s exactly what we’ve all been waiting for.

Customers will be able to see which clothes are currently available in stores rather than seeing sneak peeks of ranges and the latest trends on social media, according to the fast fashion retailer, which plans to launch their new website by the end of March.

Customers will be able to check stock levels in their local stores in addition to the website update, so you won’t be disappointed if you go in and there’s nothing left.

The “new website will showcase many more of our products and will provide customers with product availability by store,” Primark said in a statement.

Despite the good news, the new website does not offer home delivery, and the high street retailer has stated that it will not begin selling online.

Despite calls to make the move during the lockdown, which saw non-essential stores shuttered, Primark’s sales plummeted from £650 million to £0 due to a lack of online revenue.

Primark said it will cut 400 shop floor jobs this year as part of a revamp of its retail management team, which will “simplify our in-store UK retail management structure as part of our ongoing programme to improve the efficiency of our store retail operations,” according to The Mirror.

Richard Lim of Retail Economics said Primark should focus on online sales in response to the retailer’s Christmas trading update.

“While a strong increase over last year’s heavily restricted sales period is good news for the retailer, these figures have a somber tone to them.

