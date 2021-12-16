Primark shoppers in Glasgow were left speechless by ‘bondage’ items next to Christmas jumpers.

Primark shoppers in Glasgow were left speechless when they saw ‘bondage’ items next to Christmas jumpers.

Several people have been walking into Glasgow’s Primark store, only to discover an unusual item from the budget retailer, right next to the Christmas jumpers and fluffy socks.

Primark customers have expressed surprise at the wide range of items they discovered during their shopping trip.

As soon as they walked into the Glasgow store, budget shoppers began snapping photos of the leather goods and quickly took to social media to share what they had discovered.

Apart from the items, the location is also unusual.

Sign up for Glasgow Livenewsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

@elliq, a Twitter user, shared their surprise find on the platform.

“Jeez oh, nipped into Primark and wasn’t really expecting to find bondage gear among the jammies, Christmas jumpers, and fluffy socks,” she wrote on Twitter.

They weren’t the only ones who noticed the oddities.

Another Twitter user, @maliamum, discovered the gear and expressed surprise.

“This is a Primark store in Glasgow,” she wrote on her photos.

“Bondage gear is on display for the public to see.”

It wasn’t long before others noticed what they had discovered.

“All I see is cheap tat!” one said in response to their post.

“I saw this yesterday and couldn’t believe my eyes,” another added.

A third person commented on another post, claiming that the same items could be found in a different store.

“Is this their new “Homewear” department?” they wondered.