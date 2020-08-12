Primary school boy brilliantly corrects teacher’s homework about reproduction

A teacher who discovered one of their year six pupils had corrected a homework question about fertility shared the answer online after being blown away by his “unexpected” response.

While marking papers testing students on the female reproductive system, the teacher in Singapore came across an answer which at first looked to be incorrect.

The homework paper posed the question: “Due to health issues, a woman needs to have both of her ovaries removed. Will she still be able to have children? Explain your answer clearly.”

The teacher said the expected answer and the one that appeared in the marking scheme was: “No, she will not have children. The ovaries produce the eggs and without the eggs, there will not be fertilisation and no baby.”

However, the boy had written: “Yes, because she still has a healthy womb, so she can have a donated egg so she can have a baby.”

Having originally put a cross next to the answer ‘yes’, the teacher read the explanation and added the note: “Wow! This is correct although not the answer that is expected.

“I’ll give bonus marks for this, but bear in mind for PSLE, think about the concept that the examiner would be asking for. Awesome!”

It was shared to the Study Room Facebook page, where it has racked up thousands of shares and likes, as others praised the boy for thinking creatively rather than simply repeating what he had read in textbooks.

The teacher said: “I was marking p6 homework when I came across an answer that I wasn’t expecting but impressed me.

“His answer is totally correct and impressive because he demonstrated a deeper understanding into the functions of the various parts of the reproductive system.

“If anything, the question should have been more unambiguous to get the expected answer.

“As an educator, I will praise and encourage such answers. However, to prepare for examinations, I also have to point out that sometimes the correct answer isn’t the model answer. I also hope schools and examination markers will accept his answer.”

One person replied to say: “In the real world outside of school, there is not much of ‘model answers’ that people look out for but rather whether the person can think on their feet and provide different angles and solutions to a problem, essentially being a problem solver. So I’d say this kid is going places if the thinking capacity is this strong.”

Another wrote: “We need more teachers like this! Truly inspiring. Not penalizing the student for giving the right answer (inspiring creative thinking), and still give guidance on how to perform well in tests.”