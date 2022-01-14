Primary school students in Glasgow were named nature champions after banning glitter and plastic straws.

Nature champions have been crowned among Glasgow primary school students who have banned the use of glitter and plastic straws.

Sunnyside Primary School students have a vision for the environment and work hard to make a difference, and their efforts have earned them recognition as RSPB Nature of Scotland Awards nature champions.

Sunnyside Primary School in the East End recently impressed judges at the RSPB Nature of Scotland Awards.

They’ve been working on a litter-reduction campaign in the city, and they’re not afraid to take on big challenges.

Part of this entails sea creatures being harmed by pollution deposited in storm drains.

On social media, Glasgow Lord Provost Philip Braat commended them for their efforts in raising litter awareness.

“Congratulations, Sunnyside Primary Ocean Defenders,” he said.

“Another outstanding project.”

Over the years, Craigend students have worked on campaigns to help Scotland’s wildlife and habitats, even going so far as to challenge government policy.

They’ve been collaborating with businesses and other schools to eliminate the use of plastic straws in favor of more environmentally friendly alternatives.

After learning how plastic kills seabirds, fish, and turtles, students launched their (hashtag)NaeStrawAtAw campaign on social media in 2017.

They also influenced Glasgow City Council to discontinue the use of plastic straws.

Sunnyside bills itself as a “conservation school,” with the motto “We do not inherit the earth from our forefathers; we borrow it from our children.”

“Those at Sunnyside Primary School have played an integral role in safeguarding Scotland’s species and natural habitats, they have helped raise awareness of the importance of the negative effects of climate change through their innovative campaigns,” said Minister for green skills, circular economy, and biodiversity Lorna Slater, praising the school for winning the award.

NatureScot was a co-sponsor of the RSPB’s Nature of Scotland Awards.