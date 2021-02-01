Primary schools in Netherlands to reopen on Feb. 8

THE HAGUE, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Primary schools in the Netherlands will be fully reopened from Feb. 8, the outgoing government decided on Sunday.

According to the Outbreak Management Team, the advisory body of the government, it is justified if primary schools as well as daycare and special primary education open their doors again amid declining COVID-19 infection figures.

The demissionary government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte took that advice. Out-of-school childcare and secondary schools will remain closed.

As part of the current strict lockdown, Dutch primary schools closed on Dec. 16. On Jan. 12, the lockdown was extended till Feb. 9.

“It is a relief that the schools can reopen, for parents and teachers, but of course especially for the children. Because children learn best at school, also socially,” said Education Minister Arie Slob in a press statement.

“At the same time, we will continue to monitor the situation closely, because the situation in the Netherlands remains serious,” he added.

