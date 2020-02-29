Prime Minister Abe swears Japan’s greatest effort to fight the corona virus. Xi visit, Olympic Games on track

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised his government’s greatest efforts to curb the spread of the new corona virus on Saturday, admitting that the authorities alone could not combat the threat.

“To be honest, we can’t win this fight through government efforts alone,” Abe said at a press conference two days after he abruptly demanded that all schools across the country be closed for more than a month.

“I have decided that over the next week or two we will have to make every effort to prevent the virus from spreading,” he said, while expressing confidence that this would be possible.

Abe said plans for a spring visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping and for the Tokyo Olympics this summer are underway, but Japan will not hesitate to extend immigration restrictions if necessary.

