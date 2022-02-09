Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with an open bottle of wine at the No. 10 Christmas quiz.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with an open bottle of wine during a Christmas quiz at Number 10

The image will put the Prime Minister under even more strain.

After new pictures emerged of Boris Johnson enjoying the festivities near an open bottle of wine, the Metropolitan Police are facing new calls to include a Zoom Christmas quiz at No10, which he attended.

The photo, which was taken on December 15, 2020, shows the Prime Minister flanked by other members of staff, one of whom is dressed in tinsel, as well as food and alcohol, adds to the pressure on him.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson was asked about the photo, but he insisted it was “completely in error.”

Boris Johnson with open bottle of bubbly at No 10 Christmas quiz https:t.co2eK8mNvjdu

There will be more to come.

Boris Johnson party photo: Prime Minister pictured with open bottle of wine at No 10 Christmas quiz