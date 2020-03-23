Prime Minister Confirms Renters Won’t Face Eviction During Coronavirus Pandemic

Boris Johnson says that new legislation will be put in place during the current coronavirus crisis that will protect tenants from eviction, as well as landlords.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, leader of the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, challenged the PM on what additional legislation would be coming into effect to protect tenants from being kicked out for not paying their rent due to not being able to work through self-isolation, or closure of establishments in affected industries.

“People are mourning the loss of loved ones. Many more will be suffering from the effects of Coronavirus, including those already losing work or losing their jobs and worried about whether they can keep a roof over their head,” Corbyn said, adding that the “20 million people living in rented homes, including three million households with children” are “worried sick” that they may not be able to pay their rent “if they get sick, lose pay, or have to self-isolate.

“It is in the interest of public health – the health of all of us – that people don’t feel forced to go to work in order to avoid eviction, when they know themselves they may be spreading this terrible disease. Will the Prime Minister now confirm that the government’s emergency legislation will protect private renters from eviction.”

Johnson called Corbyn’s points “very powerful” before confirming that legislation will be being brought forward to protect private renters from eviction. He also added that:

“It is important, as we legislate, that we do not simply pass on the problem. So we’ll also be taking steps to protect other actors in the economy.”

The Coronavirus Bill was revealed this week, and lifts restrictions on retired NHS staff so that they can return to work, as well as giving the police and immigration officers the power to quarantine and detain anyone they suspect of being infected. The PM’s statement should bring some measure of relief to private renters, but whether the UK will follow in Italy’s footsteps and suspend mortgage payments too remains to be seen. [BBC News]

Feature image credit: Unsplash