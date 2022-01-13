Prime Minister David Cameron is a “lightweight figure,” according to Jacob Rees-Mogg, who dismisses calls for him to resign.

Prime Minister David Cameron has been called a “lightweight figure,” according to Jacob Rees-Mogg, who dismisses calls for him to resign.

Following his call for Prime Minister David Cameron to resign, Jacob Rees-Mogg has referred to Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross as a “lightweight figure.”

Mr. Ross, who is a member of both the Westminster and Holyrood parliaments, said Boris Johnson’s position was “no longer tenable” after he admitted to attending a Downing Street party in May 2020, when the country was under strict Covid lockdown.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister apologized to MPs and the public for attending the event, which he justified as “technically within the rules” because it was a “work event.”

“Regrettably, I have to say his position is no longer tenable,” Mr Ross said, claiming that the apology did not go far enough.

When asked about Mr Ross’s comments on Newsnight, Mr Rees-Mogg simply dismissed them, implying that Mr Ross does not have widespread support within the party.

“Douglas Ross has always been a light figure, so I don’t think his…” he explained.

Before the senior Tory could finish his sentence, host Kirsty Wark gave a startled “ooft.”

Mr Rees-Mogg also said that the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, who is a supporter of the Prime Minister, was “much more substantial and important,” which is a further blow to the Scottish Tory leader.

Mr. Rees-Mogg previously told LBC that the Scottish Conservative leader was not “a big figure” to him.

“I don’t think it’s surprising Douglas Ross holds this position,” he continued.

“He’s never been a prime minister’s supporter.”

He’s been making snide remarks about the Prime Minister on a regular basis.”

His remarks highlight a growing schism within the party, as Tory MPs are enraged by the way the party’s internal squabble has been handled.

William Wragg, Roger Gale, and Caroline Nokes, all Tory MPs, have joined Mr Ross in suggesting that the Prime Minister should vacate No 10.

Conservative MPs who have called for Mr Johnson’s resignation, according to Mr Rees-Mogg, are “always unhappy.”

“They’re people who have never really supported the prime minister, and two of the ones you mentioned have always been quite strong opponents of him, so you’d expect them to be grumpy, and so they are.”

