Prime Minister is to announce huge funding package to improve bus services and cycle lanes

Boris Johnson will attempt to take the sting out of the HS2 rail controversy today by announcing a £5billion package to improve bus services and cycle lanes.

The Cabinet will meet in the morning to give the go-ahead to the troubled HS2 scheme, with the Prime Minister expected to make a formal announcement to MPs later.

The decision means that construction work on the controversial line linking London to Birmingham will finally begin in the next few weeks.

In a bid to head off criticism that the £100billion rail line will bring no benefit to many areas, Downing Street last night unveiled plans for a major boost to bus services in every region of the country.

Sources said the £5billion investment would lead to more services, cheaper and simpler fares and greener vehicles. However, Mr Johnson will risk claims of a new war on the motorist with plans set to include hundreds of miles of roads being dug up to create segregated bus and cycle lanes.

He will also back proposals for dozens of ‘Mini-Holland’ schemes where vehicle use is restricted in towns and suburbs to encourage walking and cycling.

The package represents a massive rise in local transport spending, which currently totals about £2.7billion a year. Mr Johnson is also expected to announce a series of road schemes such as ring roads and works to improve bottlenecks.

But attention will focus on the decision to give final approval to HS2, which has split the Conservative Party.

Ministers are expected to announce the immediate go-ahead for the London to Birmingham route. The northern route linking Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds will see a further review to try and nail down costs.

HS2’s management will also be overhauled with new non-executive directors appointed to get a grip on costs, which have trebled.

The decision to hold a further review of the northern section will raise eyebrows, given the PM’s election pledge to improve infrastructure to the North.

But sources pointed out even Greater Manchester’s Labour mayor Andy Burnham is now urging ministers to prioritise a new line linking Liverpool to Manchester and Leeds ahead of the northern arm of HS2.

Many northern Tory MPs have also complained HS2 will bring few benefits to their constituents. Mr Johnson last night said improving bus and cycle services would have a ‘truly transformative impact’. He added: ‘Our daily journeys for work or leisure are about so much more than just getting from A to B – they are the key to accessing skilled jobs and opportunities, boosting businesses and unlocking economic growth for towns, cities and regions across this country.

‘That’s why improving connectivity by overhauling bus services and making cycling easier than ever is such an important step forward, to make sure every community has the foundations needed to thrive.’

A source said the bus package would lead to more services, new dedicated lanes and more affordable fares. And 4,000 zero emission buses will be introduced, about 10 per cent of the national fleet.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said the aim was to boost services to the level where, as in London, people can just turn up at a stop confident that a bus will arrive soon.

Mr Johnson will roll out the idea of ‘Mini Holland’ schemes with separated cycle lanes where some roads are shut to vehicles except for access.

A Government source acknowledged plans could prove unpopular with motorists, but said it was vital to boost public transport and cut emissions.

Full details will be unveiled in a National Bus Strategy later this year.

Boris Johnson is ‘serious’ about building a £20billion bridge to Northern Ireland, Downing Street said yesterday.

He has ordered Whitehall officials to carry out a ‘scoping exercise’ on options for a road link from the west coast of Scotland.

The idea was dismissed as a stunt when the Prime Minister first floated it in 2018.

But his official spokesman said ‘a proper piece of work’ was under way to assess whether building the longest bridge in Europe was feasible.

‘The PM set out that this was an idea which he believed could have some merit,’ said the spokesman.

‘As a result of that you would expect government to be looking into it. Officials are carrying out work in relation to the idea of a bridge linking the Great Britain mainland to Northern Ireland.’

Whitehall sources said a road bridge could ‘boost connectivity’ between UK regions at a time when the Union is under strain.

A source pointed out that the idea had support across the island of Ireland, with both the DUP and Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar enthusiastic about the project.

However, the engineering challenges are daunting.

Officials are looking at a possible 20-mile route linking Portpatrick, in Scotland, with Larne, in Northern Ireland.

The bridge would span a section of the Irish Sea which is up to 1,000ft deep. It would have to cross Beaufort’s Dyke, a sea trench where an estimated one million tons of conventional and chemical munitions were dumped by the Ministry of Defence.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested the bridge was a ‘diversion’. The SNP leader added: ‘Boris Johnson has promised lots of bridges in his career; so far to the best of my knowledge he hasn’t delivered any.’

Ian Firth, a fellow at the Institution of Civil Engineers, said it ought to be possible to build the bridge within 15 years.

He said there were a ‘huge number of technical challenges but anything is possible if you throw enough money at it’.

It is thought that one of the designs could copy the style of the Oresund Bridge between Denmark and Sweden, which uses a mixture of bridge and a 2.5 mile tunnel to span the water.

Peers are set to hand themselves an inflation- busting pay rise – meaning they will get £323 tax free just for turning up to work.

The 3.1 per cent hike, which is being lined up for April, comes after the Lords decided to link their allowances to MPs’ increases.

They presently claim £313 for every sitting day in the House of Lords. With around 150 sessions a year, it means peers could now pocket nearly £50,000.

They receive the sum, made up of expenses and allowances, to cover their costs. It is tax free as they are not legally employees.

Yesterday the TaxPayers’ Alliance said the allowance should only go up by inflation – running at 1.3 per cent on the CPI measure –and not ‘a penny more’. Chief John O’Connell added: ‘This increase looks like a plum deal for peers, but a rum deal for the taxpayer.’

A Lords spokesman said the allowance rose 4.3 per cent in the past decade while MPs’ salaries went up by more than 20 per cent.