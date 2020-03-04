Primeira Liga Standings

Mar 2 (OPTA) – Standings for the Primeira Liga on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 23 19 2 2 49 15 59 ………………………………………… 2 Benfica 23 19 1 3 51 13 58 ………………………………………… 3 Braga 23 13 4 6 38 25 43 4 Sporting CP 22 12 3 7 34 23 39 ………………………………………… 5 Rio Ave 23 10 7 6 31 22 37 ………………………………………… 6 Guimarães 23 9 7 7 38 24 34 7 Famalicão 22 9 6 7 35 39 33 8 Gil Vicente 23 7 8 8 24 28 29 9 Santa Clara 23 8 5 10 18 25 29 10 Boavista 23 7 7 9 18 22 28 11 Moreirense 23 6 9 8 32 32 27 12 Setúbal 23 6 9 8 16 26 27 13 Belenenses 23 7 4 12 19 38 25 14 Marítimo 23 5 9 9 22 30 24 15 Tondela 23 6 6 11 19 29 24 16 Paços Ferreira 23 6 4 13 17 32 22 ………………………………………… 17 Portimonense 23 2 10 11 15 31 16 18 Aves 23 4 1 18 23 45 13 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation
