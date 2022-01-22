Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were seen driving in Windsor as he prepares to lose his security as a result of the sex case involving Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were seen driving in Windsor as he faces losing his security as a result of the sex case involving Virginia Giuffre.

The Duke of York, 61, was seen driving away from Royal Lodge with his ex-wife today, amid a tense few weeks for Andrew, with Virginia Giuffre’s sex assault case hanging over him.

The Duke of York is fighting a sex abuse case filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre after a New York judge ruled it could proceed.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times when she was 17, a claim Andrew, 61, has always denied.

Andrew’s case will now be heard as an “ordinary citizen.”

Prince Andrew may lose his 24-hour armed security and bodyguard as a result of the sex assault lawsuit, as he is “not a working royal.”

Andrew was set to lose all three of his protection officers in June 2020 as part of a Home Office cost-cutting review, but the Queen intervened and kept them.

The wages, flights, perks, and hotels for each of his minders are estimated to be worth £100,000 per year.

In a shocking decision, Her Majesty’s third child has been barred from using the title ‘His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity, and his military titles have been revoked.

Prince William is said to have played a key role in the decision to strip Andrew of his titles, as well as assisting his grandmother in realizing Andrew’s position was “grave.”

This comes after The Sun revealed that during his marriage, the Duke of York slept with teddies and stuffed animals.

Bears covered Andrew’s bed at Buckingham Palace, which he shared with Sarah Ferguson.

Following their 1986 wedding, the couple lived in separate apartments.

Sarah, 62, and Andrew, 62, had two daughters together, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, but the couple later divorced.

Following their divorce in 1996, as a single man, the Prince made strict demands on his cuddly collectibles at bedtime.

Sarah later moved into Andrew’s Windsor Great Park mansion, Royal Lodge, which has 31 rooms.

We also learned that the Queen had to intervene in a bizarre spat between Charles and Andrew over a royal loo.

The ‘petulant’ Duke of York, who was 39 at the time, refused to take his toiletries out of a bathroom intended for his older brother.

According to a former maid, he only relented after his mother intervened at Sandringham, and royal staff were taken aback by the incident.

Andrew’s childish tantrum at Christmas 1999, when he was 39, was revealed by former Buckingham Palace maid Janette McGowan.

She stated that the household staff had been notified…

