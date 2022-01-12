Prince Andrew claims he doesn’t sweat, but if he could, he’d go through three cans of Lynx Africa.

Prince Andrew claims he doesn’t sweat, but if he could, he’d drink three cans of Lynx Africa.

I’m curious if Prince Andrew is still unable to sweat.

At the moment, that may be a small relief to him.

Because if they were in the situation that that sack of meat with mittens is in, they’d be working their way through three cans of Lynx Africa.

In September, one of our Royal Family’s most senior members will face an underage sex case in an American court.

Isn’t that lovely?

Especially for Her Majesty the Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year.

Liz is still going strong at 95 years old, which is incredible.

How she must wish she could erase the last five years from history, as disaster after disaster has befallen her family and the monarchy itself.

It’s bad enough that those grasping, witless, privileged airheads Harry and Meghan are constantly attacking the Royal Family.

And he never stops babbling.

But now her son — supposedly her favorite son — is having all of his dirty laundry washed in public.

Then spun-dried in front of a giddy audience.

His shady attempts to have Virginia Giuffre’s civil case dismissed were unsuccessful.

Even a block of wood like Andrew had to know this was a strong possibility.

Despite the fact that he appears to be a man of incredible arrogance and denseness, it’s possible that it never occurred to him.

When Giuffre was 17 years old and hanging out with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and the ghastly Ghislaine Maxwell, she claims Andrew slept with her three times and coerced her into having sex with him.

Andrew was Epstein’s friend.

Even after Epstein’s heinous sexual crimes were revealed, he remained a friend.

Nothing will look good in front of a judge.

As a result, he now has a choice.

He can try to reach an agreement without going to court.

Giuffre’s lawyers have stated that she will not be bought off in this way.

But we’ll see what happens.

Money talks, and I’m sure it’ll talk to Ms Giuffre, who isn’t exactly a credible witness.

However, if he does agree to a settlement, it will cost him upwards of £400,000.

The knucklehead is out of money.

He’d most likely have to borrow money from his mother.

There will be outrage if Andrew is seen paying off his accuser with taxpayer money in one way or another.

But what if he doesn’t agree to a settlement? It’ll be the trial of the century.

Andy’s situation, in any case, appears to be hopeless.

If the case goes against him, it’s likely that he’ll be convicted…

