Prince Andrew comes out of hiding for the first time since losing his legal battle to avoid a civil trial over sex allegations against Virginia Giuffre.

PRINCE Andrew has come out of hiding for the first time since a judge ruled that he will face a sex assault charge.

This morning, the Duke of York, 61, was chauffeured around Windsor Castle grounds in a Range Rover.

Andrew wore a solemn expression as the 4×4 drove away from his Royal Lodge home after a judge denied his motion to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s civil case.

The case can now proceed to a jury trial in New York this year, thanks to the shocking ruling.

Andrew denies claims that Giuffre was forced to have sex with him when she was 17 years old at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home.

Andrew has been dogged by her accusations since they were first made in 2011, when a now-famous photograph of him with his hand around her surfaced.

David Boies, Giuffre’s feared lawyer, will question the royal under oath in front of jurors, as well as Andrew’s former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, and their daughter Princess Beatrice.

Andrew has been trying to distance himself from Maxwell and her paedo ex Jeffrey Epstein, and the ruling is the latest setback for him.

As the Queen prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, the case is also a major embarrassment for the royal family.

Andrew claimed he was at a Pizza Express in Woking on the night in question in a post-crash interview with the BBC, denying ever meeting Giuffre.

His troubles stem from his tumultuous friendship with Epstein, who Giuffre claims introduced her to the royal family.

She sued Epstein after accusing him of rapping her, but they settled out of court in 2009, with her receiving (dollar)500,000 (£371,000) in exchange for dropping the case.

Andrew’s lawyers claimed he was protected by a clause in the settlement that stated she would not sue “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant.”

Mr Boie, on the other hand, claimed that only the settlement agreement’s parties – Epstein and Giuffre and their associates – would benefit from it, not a “third party” like Andrew.

The 2009 agreement cannot “demonstrate, clearly and unambiguously” show the parties intended to “benefit Prince Andrew,” according to Judge Lewis A Kaplan.

Giuffre, who is now 38, claims she was enticed into paedo Epstein’s sick sexual pyramid scheme by the Duke of York’s friend Maxwell.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three separate occasions, in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private island, Little St James.

Her legal team contends that she…

