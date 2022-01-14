Prince Andrew could be ejected from his 31-bedroom mansion and lose his security detail.

Prince Andrew may be ejected from his 31-bedroom mansion and lose his security detail.

In 2003, he agreed to a 75-year lease at Royal Lodge for a one-time payment of £1 million to the Crown Estate — roughly £250 per week.

Andrew has invested £7.5 million in the property’s renovations, which include the addition of an indoor swimming pool.

Royal Lodge, which is three miles from Windsor Castle and was the Queen Mother’s old home, is estimated to be worth at least £30 million on the open market.

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s former wife, is also a resident of the mansion, though the two are thought to live in separate wings.

The prince could move into Harry and Meghan’s old gaff at Frogmore Cottage if he is kicked out, as their lease expires in April.

His downgrading could also mean he loses his 24-hour police protection and has to foot the bill for his own security.