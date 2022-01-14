Prince Andrew had better brace himself because the humiliation is only beginning.

NO other modern Royal has basked as smugly or arrogantly in the trappings and entitlements of the family he was born into as Prince Andrew has.

As a result, the Queen’s callous decision to deprive him of his military titles and Royal responsibilities will be excruciatingly painful.

As will his “Royal Highness” status being revoked.

We congratulate her on it.

It is critical not to tarnish our proud Armed Forces by linking them to her son.

And to distance him from our monarchy by requiring him to defend his sex case as a citizen rather than a Royal.

Andy, on the other hand, would do well to prepare.

It’s only the beginning of his humiliation.

The argument that he should pay Virginia Giuffre to spare the Queen and his family’s feelings is understandable.

However, if taxpayer funds are used to buy a sex abuse victim’s silence, public outrage will be overwhelming.

Aside from that, his denials have been so vehement that he can’t possibly abandon his own defense now.

The outcome of the trial will be catastrophic.

The Queen has done her best to protect the family and the institution.

It’s the right decision to cast him off.

THE CHINESE snitch in Westminster is only the tip of the iceberg.

The insane folly of successive governments cozying up to this vicious regime and its vast wealth is only now becoming clear.

It is not a friend to the United Kingdom.

Yet, for years, naive politicians believed it would liberalize its economy, transition from totalitarian Communism to a more liberal order, and unleash investment in the United States, boosting our growth.

We squandered its billions in our universities, technology companies, manufacturers, and even our mobile network.

Sworn members of the Chinese Communist Party worked happily in our banks, pharmaceutical companies, defense conglomerates, and money-hungry academic institutions.

China’s supporters claim that it is simply a benign economic partner, and that it has infiltrated our Parliament by pumping in donations — mostly to Labour — in the hopes of a slew of useful idiots spewing its propaganda.

That is sickening spin on behalf of a regime that hacks and steals data on a regular basis, is brutally destroying Hong Kong’s freedoms, and has enslaved a million Uighur Muslims.

A regime that is by far the largest polluter on the planet and the source of Covid.

It’s a heinous, merciless dictatorship.

The concerns of MI5 aren’t exaggerated.

Sajid Javid deserves kudos for reducing Covid isolation from seven to five days.

The risk is minimally increased.

..

..the economic and educational benefits are enormous.

Let us now clear the final hurdle, with Omicron cases falling like a stone and massive immunity levels across the country.

Allow us to begin…

