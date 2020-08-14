Prince Andrew had sex with a SECOND Jeffrey Epstein ‘sex slave’, Virginia Roberts’ pal claims in new doc

PRINCE Andrew had sex with a second woman sent to him by Jeffrey Epstein, a friend of Virginia Roberts has claimed.

Roberts has previously alleged that she was forced to have sex with the prince on three occasions while working for Epstein in the early 2000s.

The new claims were made in documentary series Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, which premiered on Sunday and features interviews with numerous Epstein accusers recounting his crimes and their experiences with him.

Epstein killed himself in a New York cell last August while awaiting trial on charges for the sex trafficking of minors.

Prince Andrew has long faced questions about his association with Epstein and alleged Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell, currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Both the prince and Maxwell strongly deny any wrongdoing.

Speaking in the series, Roberts says: “Prince Andrew’s not the prince from the fairy-tale stories you read.”

Roberts alleges she was forced to have sex with the prince on three occasions – once in London, once in New York, and once on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

A second Epstein accuser, Lisa Phillips, then claims that Roberts was not the only woman trafficked to Prince Andrew by Epstein.

“Most of the girls didn’t speak about what happened with Prince Andrew, but I had one very good friend who confided in me about her experience with him,” she says.

“She told me that Jeffrey kind of instructed her to go into a room and have sex with Prince Andrew.”

A number of contributors to the series also claim that Epstein would provide the woman to his associates before he wanted to have control over other powerful people.

“He [told me]that he needs to have something on people,” says Phillips.

Roberts continues: “There were times that he would send me on a commercial flight to go meet the people… saying, ‘I want you to take care of them and report back to me what they liked, what you did for them’.”

Former associates of Epstein have previously said that the rooms in his vast Manhattan townhouse, where Prince Andrew is known to have stayed, were fitted with cameras.

The cameras are said to have been intended to capture compromising footage of Epstein’s guests.

Describing the rumours, New York Times journalist Christopher Mason, a one-time friend of Maxwell’s, says: “The stories I kept on hearing were that in every guest bedroom in Jeffrey Epstein’s house, there were hidden cameras.

“And that part of Jeffrey’s ability to manipulate was that he had this video of powerful men having sex with underage girls.

“And these recordings were held in a safe that Jeffrey was using as a power tool to manipulate wealthy guys to make them do whatever he wanted.”

Representatives for Prince Andrew declined to comment.