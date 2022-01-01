Prince Andrew has been shaken by reports that if he loses a sex abuse lawsuit, he could lose his Duke of York title.

Last night, reports surfaced that Prince Andrew could lose his Duke of York title if he loses a lawsuit filed by sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Royal courtiers are said to have discussed ways to send him into “internal exile,” including preventing him from using his title and other options like giving up all of his charitable connections.

According to defense sources, the duke is also being pressured to give up his honorary military titles so that the Queen isn’t forced to strip him of them herself if Ms Giuffre’s case is successful.

Andrew is currently the colonel-in-chief of nine military regiments, units, and corps, but his roles have become “untenable” according to top brass.

Ms Giuffre claims that when she was 17, he sexually assaulted her three times, which the Prince denies, and she is suing for unspecified damages.

“If he loses the case, the question is what do you do with him?” one source told The Sunday Times. “You can’t make him resign like a normal person, but he would be asked to put his dukedom into abeyance.”

They said it would be difficult to persuade the Queen to relinquish the title of Duke of York because “it was held by her father, George VI, before he became king, and she bestowed it on her favorite son.”

However, he has disgraced the title.”

The claim came as the Duke, 61, faced a “critical” 48-hour deadline to have his accuser’s case dismissed.

At a video conference hearing in New York on Tuesday, high-powered lawyers for him and Virginia, 38, will go head-to-head to decide the fate of her lawsuit.

Andrew is desperate to avoid a civil trial against Virginia, who could face his disgraced pal Ghislaine Maxwell in court at her sentencing, according to reports released yesterday.

Maxwell was found guilty of grooming girls for her paedophile billionaire ex-lover Jeffrey Epstein in a sex trafficking trial last week.

Virginia’s attorney, Sigrid McCawley, hinted yesterday that her client might give a victim impact statement before Maxwell learns the full extent of her fate.

According to sources close to Prince Andrew, he believes the US case will be dismissed.

It comes amid allegations that as a member of the Royal Family, he acted with “impunity,” telling anyone who asked him about Epstein to “f*** off out of my office.”

However, sources told The Sun on Sunday that if Andrew clears his name, he is willing to make a public statement acknowledging the “pain” suffered by victims of Maxwell and Epstein.

