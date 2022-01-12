Prince Andrew is being urged to settle rather than face a “difficult” jury trial over Virginia Giuffre’s allegations.

Virginia Giuffre has made allegations against Prince Andrew, and he is being urged to settle rather than face a ‘difficult’ jury trial.

Former federal prosecutor Sarah Krissoff tells me that the Duke of York may face a court hearing allegations in the spotlight of the world media.

According to a former federal US prosecutor, Prince Andrew is under pressure to settle Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault case or face a “difficult” trial.

A judge in New York denied the Prince’s request to have the case dismissed on Wednesday.

The application by the Prince’s lawyer Andrew Brettler to dismiss the case on the grounds that he was protected from legal challenge by a 2009 settlement agreement between convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Guiffre was “not open to the court now to decide,” Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled.

Sarah Krissoff, a former federal prosecutor who appeared before Judge Kaplan on several occasions before joining Day Pitney as a partner, believes the ruling clarifies that the case will not be dismissed on a technicality.

While Mr Brettler is likely to make at least one more attempt to have the case dismissed, Ms Krissoff believes Judge Kaplan will insist on the civil trial proceeding after questioning Ms Giuffre’s citizenship status.

It could start in September.

“He has two options,” she said of Prince Andrew, who has denied the allegations against him.

Attempting to reach a monetary settlement outside of court or taking a firm stance and going all the way to trial.”

“If I were advising the prince at this point, I would certainly advise him to explore an out-of-court settlement,” Ms Krisoff said.

In order to avoid further salacious claims being made against him in front of a jury, the Duke of York was likely to try to reach such a settlement with Ms Giuffre, which would cost him “at least (dollar)5 million.”

Ms Krissoff stated that Prince Andrew would face a “difficult” trial that would take place in front of the world’s media.

“In this case, the parties will need to share information.

It will necessitate depositions, including the deposition of Prince Andrew and possibly others close to him, which I believe he would prefer to avoid.

