‘Prince Andrew is expected to pay £10 million from the sale of his Swiss chalet to settle sex abuse allegations without going to court,’ according to reports.

Prince Andrew is expected to pay £10 million from the sale of his Swiss chalet to settle sex abuse allegations.

The Sun understands that Prince Andrew is set to pay £10 million from the sale of his Swiss chalet to accuser Virginia Giuffre in an out-of-court settlement.

After a US judge ruled that sex abuse allegations against the Duke of York, 61, should be heard in court, legal experts say it is his “least worst option.”

His desperate move comes after a US judge ordered him to stand trial in the fall over allegations that he sexually abused Ms Giuffre when she was 17.

The Duke of York, 61, is said to be willing to go to “any length” to prevent his sex abuse case from overshadowing the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer told The Sun last night that a “settlement is always a possibility,” and that it was his “least worst option” according to legal experts.

All of Andrew’s senior royal aides are urging him to settle as soon as possible to avoid dragging the “whole monarchy through the mud.”

His £2,000-per-hour legal team was in talks late last night in the midst of the “biggest constitutional crisis in living memory.”

His chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, could hold the key.

The Queen is rumored to be funding his case, but paying an alleged sex abuse victim to settle claims against her son would be a public relations disaster.

“I think Virginia is determined to go to trial, but settlement is always a possibility,” Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies told The Sun.

As a result of the US court’s decision, Andrew will be required to give a sworn witness statement in response to Ms Giuffre’s allegations.

He’ll also be asked to reveal information that could be damaging.

Ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, as well as daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, could give sworn statements.

Andrew could be cross-examined about his sex life, connections to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and exactly what he did to his accuser in a full civil trial with a jury.

Andrew and his lawyers had prepared two statements to be sent out following the decision, but neither was immediately available, indicating that a settlement offer could be on the way.

The Duke’s spokesman declined to comment as well.

This year, Andrew has not been seen.

He denies the allegations and insists on clearing his name, according to sources.

His lawyers previously stated that a financial offer had not been discussed, but that more than 95% of civil cases in the United States are settled out of court.

“This has dropped a bomb on the Royal Family,” constitutional law expert Mark Stephens said.

It is the most serious issue that anyone has ever faced.

“The only thing that could make it worse is if he…

