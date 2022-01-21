‘Prince Andrew made his maid play hide and seek with his teddy bears,’ according to the story.

Despite being nearly 40, Prince Andrew used to play hide-and-seek with his teddy bears, according to a former Buckingham Palace housemaid.

If he was going out for the night, he had his maids hide one of the stuffed animals.

When the Duke of York returned, he would try to locate it.

Janette McGowan, who worked at Buckingham Palace from 1999 to 2000, recalls Andrew’s game when he was 39 years old.

“It was a little game he’d play with his maid,” the former housekeeper, 65, from near Edinburgh, told The Sun.

“She’d stash one of the teddy bears in an unexpected location, such as the bathroom cabinet.”

“When he returned to the Palace, he’d have to look for it.”

“It was a little strange, but it was all in good fun.”

“He used to think it was hilarious.

“It’s just something she always did,” his regular maid explained.

The Duke’s demanding flunkies were ordered to arrange five teddies and soft toys in specific positions on his bed every night, according to reports this week.

The staff had a rough sketch of how the items should be arranged.

Andrew, now 61, claimed in 2010 that he had always been a teddy bear collector.

Janette recalled that during the day, 40 to 50 of them would be piled on his bed, only to be moved off at night.

“There was a Polaroid picture of how the teddy bears would have to be placed, kept in the bedside drawer,” she recalled.