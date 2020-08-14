Prince Andrew made jokes about Camilla while guest of honour at Ghislaine Maxwell’s dinner, New York ‘playboy’ reveals

PRINCE ANDREW was the “guest of honour” at one of Ghislaine Maxwell’s dinner parties where he told a joke about Prince Charles’ future wife Camilla, a New York playboy claimed.

Millionaire hotelier Vikram Chatwal first told the story in 2002 before Andrew and Maxwell were both facing scrutiny over their alleged links paedo billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Chatwal – who had a playboy reputation at the time – was being quizzed about his social life when he revealed that he had attended a party with Maxwell and Andrew, reported The Observer.

The hotelier, who was 31 at the time, said he had gone to the socialite’s luxurious Manhattan townhouse.

He said the “guest of honour” at the dinner party was Prince Andrew.

Andrew is claimed to have told a “quite humorous” joke about Camilla and Pepto-Bismol, a drug used to treat stomach upsets such as diarrhoea.

The millionaire goes on to gush about Maxwell – describing her as the “most rocking babe I’ve ever met” and saying she is the “coolest person alive”.

Chatwal claims at the party that Ghislaine bragged she had flown a Blackhawk helicopter in Colombia and blown up a terrorist camp.

He said: “She blew up a tank . That is amazing . After that, my perception of her completely changed.”

The event is believed to have taken place sometime around November 2002 as the reporter asked Chatwal about “recent” events.

Chatwal is not accused of any wrongdoing over his friendship with Maxwell, who was a regular on the New York social scene after she moved there after the death her dad, newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell.

She is known to have wined and dined many famous and powerful people – while at the same time she is alleged to have been working as a “madam” for Epstein.

Maxwell is believed to be the one who introduced The Duke Of York to Epstein, with her and the Duke already being pals from her time in the UK.

Andrew strongly denies any allegations against him and said he had no knowledge of any wrongdoing while friends with Maxwell and Epstein.

The Duke of York is accused of sleeping with Epstein sex slave Virginia Roberts at Maxwell’s townhouse in London in March 2001.

The infamous picture allegedly showing Andrew, Ghislaine and Virginia together was taken on the same night.

Andrew has said he has no memory of the photo being taken – and has suggested it could be a fake.

Virginia claims she met the Prince that night and they both dined, danced and drank in Tramp nightclub in London before having sex.

She also claims to have had sex with Andrew at Epstein’s mansion in New York and on his private island of Little Saint James.

Maxwell is the one is alleged to have recruited Virginia for Epstein to abuse and to allegedly offer up to his friends.

She is currently in prison awaiting her day in court, strongly denying all allegations against her, after being arrested by the FBI.

Virginia has claimed that it was Maxwell who approached her under the guise of training her to be a masseur while she was working at Donald Trump’s resort Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The alleged victim claims she was forced into having sex with a number of powerful men – including a second mystery prince – on orders from Epstein and Maxwell.

She also alleges she was routinely abused by both Epstein and Maxwell, including on the very first day she met them.

Both are suspected of recruiting and abusing girls throughout the nineties and noughties.

Epstein was first convicted in 2008, while Maxwell was charged for the first time over her alleged crimes in July.

Meanwhile, Maxwell has reportedly claimed she is being watched 24 hours a day by guards who are not “regular personnel” at New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

The 58-year-old was denied bail as the judge considered her a flight risk and will remain inside a cell until she faces court next July.

Epstein killed himself in his cell at a separate New York facility in August last year while awaiting trial on charges.

Maxwell has been accused of taking part in the grooming and abuse of dozens of underage girls by Epstein.

The current charges against her relate to allegations by three alleged victims in particular.

She has pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers have accused the victims of trying to turn her into a scapegoat since the death of Epstein.

Victims allege they were duped with claims she was recruiting models of masseurs – only to them be abused by the Epstein and Maxwell.

The Sun Online has contacted Prince Andrew’s representatives for comment.