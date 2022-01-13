Prince Andrew may be forced to reveal texts and phone records in a rape case unless he settles with Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew may be forced to reveal texts and phone records in a rape case if he does not reach an agreement with Virginia Giuffre.

Unless he settles with rape accuser Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew may be forced to reveal text and phone records, according to her former lawyer.

Virginia and other victims of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who Virginia claims introduced her to the Duke of York, were represented by Gloria Allred.

A US judge ruled yesterday that Virginia’s allegations of sex abuse against the Duke of York, 61, should be heard in court.

According to The Sun, Andrew could be set to pay £10 million from the sale of his Swiss chalet in an out-of-court settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre.

The judge’s decision “wasn’t surprising,” Allred said, adding that unless Prince Andrew settles, he faces an “uphill battle.”

She told Good Morning Britain, “Now the Duke of York faces a lot of trouble ahead.”

The lawyer explained that he will be subjected to the discovery process, which will begin with her lawyers asking probing questions “that he will have to answer” and requesting information.

“At some point, he’ll have to take a deposition, which is usually done in a lawyer’s office, but he could do it in the UK,” she explained.

“It will be videotaped, and his testimony will be recorded.”

“Then there’s the possibility that he’ll have to provide some additional information.

Texts, emails, direct messages, cell phone records, flight records, scheduling, and calendars are just a few examples.

“He can’t sabotage evidence or destroy it.”

He’ll have to make do with what he’s got, and it’ll be a long road ahead of him.”

It comes as his “least worst option” is described by experts.

His desperate move comes after a US judge ordered him to stand trial in the fall over allegations that he sexually abused Ms Giuffre when she was 17.

The Duke of York, 61, is said to be willing to go to “any length” to prevent the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from being overshadowed by his sex abuse case.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer told The Sun last night that a “settlement is always a possibility,” and that it was his “least worst option,” according to legal experts.

Andrew’s senior royal aides are pleading with him to settle as soon as possible to avoid dragging the “whole monarchy through the mud.”

In the midst of the “biggest constitutional crisis in living memory,” his £2,000-an-hour legal team was locked in talks last night.

His chalet in Verbier, Switzerland, could hold the key.

The Queen is rumored to be funding his case, but paying an alleged sex abuse victim to settle claims against her son would be a public relations disaster.

“I think Virginia is determined to go to trial,” Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies told The Sun.

