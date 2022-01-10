Prince Andrew pays off a £6.6 million debt to a socialite, allowing him to sell an £18 million ski chalet to help pay for his sex abuse lawsuit.

According to reports, Prince Andrew has finally settled his £6.6 million debt with a socialite, allowing him to fund his sex abuse lawsuit.

Isabelle de Rouvre, 74, sold the Swiss ski chalet in 2014 for £18 million to the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

While the Yorks agreed to pay for the house in installments, Ms de Rouvre claims they were unable to meet a repayment deadline.

They were sued in 2020 for £6.6 million, plus interest.

According to the Mail Online, the matter has now been settled because the Duke paid his debt last year.

“I sold it two months ago, or was it one?” Ms de Rouvre told the outlet.

It was probably six weeks ago.

“Anyway, I sold it to the Yorks and we worked out a deal.”

Thankfully, the story comes to a close.

“The war is over.

That’s all there is to it.

Now I’m completely uninvolved.

That’s it for now.

‘”I’m not sure what they’re up to right now.

They were in town for Christmas, but I only learned about it from the press.

I didn’t notice them.

So, Merry Christmas, and that’s the end of it.

Finally, it’s over.

“The matter was resolved about six weeks ago.

It was the month of November.

It’s finished.

They paid the money, and the transaction was completed.

For me, it’s closed.

The conflict is no longer going on.

“He has made the payment.

We have a more important war against Covid, but this was a separate conflict.

“The second payment was due, and it has now been received.

This concludes the discussion.

You can rest assured that’s all there is to it.

Everything has been completed.

Andrew can now sell the property and use the proceeds to pay his legal bills related to the sex abuse allegations, thanks to the settlement.

It comes just days after the Duke of York revealed he had found a buyer for the property.

The indoor pool and sauna of Chalet Helora have been on the market for 22 million Swiss Francs (£17.6 million).

“A buyer has been found and a price has been agreed,” a source close to the sale said.

“Things are moving along.

It hasn’t been finished yet.

However, it is hoped that this will happen soon.”

The Duke is currently awaiting a judge’s decision on Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s civil lawsuit.

Andrew will face a full civil trial in New York if the case goes forward, over allegations that he sexually abused Ms Giuffre three times between 1999 and 2002 when she was…

