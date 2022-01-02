Prince Andrew plans to make a secret Jeffrey Epstein deal public TOMORROW, in the hopes of preventing a rape lawsuit.

TOMORROW, Prince Andrew will make public a secret Jeffrey Epstein deal in the hopes of preventing a rape lawsuit.

A SECRET pact between Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, his “sex slave,” is set to be made public tomorrow.

The 2009 settlement had been kept under wraps, but judges last month ordered that it be made public on January 3 unless “good cause” could be shown.

Virginia claims that a clause in the agreement prevents him from being sued by Prince Andrew, 61, who claims he sexually assaulted her three times when she was 17.

Between 1994 and 2004, the now 38-year-old claims she was enticed by the Duke of York’s pal Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty this week of helping to lure vulnerable teens to ex-lover Epstein’s properties for him to abuse.

Virginia’s lawyers agreed to give Andrew’s lawyers a copy of the settlement in October.

His legal team, on the other hand, has been pushing for it to be made public.

Judges Loretta Preska and Lewis Kaplan, who are overseeing the duke’s lawsuit, backed the claim last month and ordered it to be made public.

Despite the fact that Andrew has not been charged with any crimes, he is attempting to have Virginia’s lawsuit dismissed.

Despite the fact that the multi-millionaire paedophile’s settlement is secret, both sides have seen it and used it in their arguments.

The undisclosed documents, according to the duke’s lawyer Andrew Brettler, will release him from liability because they cover “royalty” and anyone Virginia might sue.

Her attorney, David Boies, countered that it only applied “at most” to people involved in underlying litigation in Florida, where Epstein had a home and his “house of horrors,” and that Andrew should not use it as a “get out of jail free card.”

Andrew’s attorneys have claimed that his accuser has a “tendency to change her story” and that he has repeatedly denied all allegations against him, including rape in the first degree.

They’ve also warned that her claims could be creating “false memories.”

Virginia claims that when she was 17 and he was 41 in 2001, Epstein and his’madam’ Maxwell forced her to have sex with the prince.

The prince’s request to dismiss the case is set for oral arguments via video conference in the United States next week.

On Tuesday in New York, high-powered lawyers for Andrew and Virginia will face off to determine the fate of her lawsuit.

The prince is desperate to avoid a civil trial against his accuser, who may be forced to appear in court alongside his disgraced ally Maxwell at her sentencing.

All allegations leveled against him have been consistently refuted by him.

