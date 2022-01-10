Prince Andrew sells a £17 million Swiss chalet to help fund his legal battle with Virginia Giuffre over sexual assault.

Prince Andrew sells his £17 million Swiss chalet to help fund his legal battle with Virginia Giuffre over sexual assault.

According to my sources, the Duke of Edinburgh has agreed to sell his Verbier vacation home for £17.5 million after paying a £6.6 million bill.

I have learned that the Duke of York has found a buyer for his luxury Swiss ski chalet in Verbier after settling a £6.6 million debt on the property to help fund his alleged sex abuse case.

The buyer has reportedly agreed to pay around £17.5 million for the chalet and is nearing completion.

Following the unsealing of Ms Giuffre’s settlement agreement with Jeffrey Epstein last week, Prince Andrew is awaiting the decision of a New York judge on whether or not allegations of sexual assault made by Virginia Giuffre will be dismissed from court.

If Judge Lewis Kaplan rejects the Duke’s request to have the case dismissed, the proceeds from the sale of the chalet will be added to his defense fund, which could be used to help settle the case with Ms Giuffre outside of court.

The prince is thought to have put the chalet on the market for 22 million Swiss Francs (£17.5 million) late last year, and the asking price was met.

The Duke and Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, are thought to have taken out a £13 million mortgage on the chalet when they purchased it for £18 million in 2014.

The Duchess of York and the couple’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were recently seen skiing at the chalet.

The couple agreed to pay for the house in Verbier, an upmarket resort, in installments with French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre.

Ms de Rouvre, on the other hand, claimed the Yorks had failed to pay the property’s final installment of £5 million.

Ms de Rouvre initially agreed that it could be postponed until December 2019, but it has been reported that despite repeated demands, the pair has yet to honor the agreement.

Ms de Rouvre began a legal battle in Swiss courts two years ago to recover the money owed to her by the Duke of York.

It’s unclear where the Duke got the £6.6 million to pay Ms de Rouvre.

