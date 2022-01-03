Prince Andrew should come out of hiding at Windsor Castle and testify in the sex abuse case against Virginia Giuffre, according to a top lawyer.

Prince Andrew should come out of hiding at Windsor Castle and testify in the sex abuse case of Virginia Giuffre, according to a top lawyer.

The Duke of York, according to Radd Seiger, should appear in court via Zoom, just as US spy Anne Sacoolas will after allegedly causing Brit Harry Dunn’s death by dangerous driving.

While British authorities battled an FBI request to speak with 61-year-old Andrew, Mr Seiger was involved in transatlantic talks to try to broker a deal in the US for Harry’s family.

He met with some of the victims of the duke’s billionaire paedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein, as well as their US attorney Lisa Bloom.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, but his pal Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking last week, which has been a setback for him.

“I’m baffled by his silence,” Mr Seiger said.

His reputation has been irreparably harmed, and he is mistaken if he believes he can simply stay in Windsor Castle and hope the problem will go away.”

He urged Prince Andrew to “do the right thing and cooperate” with US investigators of Epstein and Maxwell, as well as provide evidence in Virginia’s case.

“What Prince Andrew is doing is a mystery to me,” Mr Seiger said.

I am a staunch supporter of the rule of law.

I have no way of knowing whether he is innocent or guilty, but he is in a position to assist the Epstein victims and investigators in understanding what happened.”

The Dunn family teamed up with Epstein victims two years ago to put pressure on Sacoolas and the Duke of York to cooperate with authorities.

Mr. Seiger held a press conference in New York in February 2020 with Ms. Bloom, the lawyer for six of Epstein’s victims.

The “parallels between the two cases are eerie,” she said, adding that both involved ordinary teenagers who were victimized.

Sacoolas, 42, is accused of killing Harry, 19, in August 2019 when his motorcycle collided with a car that was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road outside a US military base in Northamptonshire.

After authorities on both sides of the Atlantic reached an agreement, Sacoolas is expected to participate in a hearing at Westminster magistrates’ court via video link later this month.

Andrew should think about doing the same thing in the Giuffre case, according to Mr. Seiger.

He claimed that justice could only be achieved by working together.

