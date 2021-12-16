Prince Andrew slams rape accuser Virginia Roberts, calling her “unintelligible” and accusing her of “changing her story.”

Prince Andrew lashes out at rape accuser Virginia Roberts, calling her “unintelligible” and claiming she “changes her story.”

As he fights to have his sex assault accuser’s lawsuit dismissed, Prince Andrew has claimed that she has a “tendency to change her story.”

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims the Duke of York, 61, sexually assaulted her three times when she was 17, has been rebuked by his lawyers.

Virginia’s lawyers accused the prince of “victim shaming” and of using her to “gratify his own sexual desires” earlier this month.

Virginia’s allegations were “vague,” according to Andrew Brettler, the prince’s lead lawyer, because she had given different versions of what happened to her.

He has asked a judge to dismiss the royal’s lawsuit in New York filed by Virginia.

“Her complaint is ambiguous at best and unintelligible at worst,” Mr Brettler said.

“Giuffre’s refusal to include anything but the most conclusory allegations is puzzling, given her history of leaking the purported details of the same allegations to the media.”

“Perhaps Giuffre’s proclivity for changing her story prompted her to keep the allegations of the Complaint vague in order to avoid committing to any specific account.”

Roberts, on the other hand, stood firm in her accusations, saying that the Prince “was an abuser, he was a participant.”

Her legal team confirmed in September that they had issued Andrew with a writ in advance of his pre-trial in New York, which is set to begin next month.

According to royal sources, it has left Andrew “totally consumed” by the case, as he told his US legal team to cancel their Christmas plans last week, vowing to leave “no stone unturned.”

Meanwhile, Robert’s lawyers slammed Andrew’s disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview, claiming it was proof of his “guilt.”

In an October legal filing, the Duke of York called Virginia a “money-hungry sex kitten” who was only suing him for “another pay day.”

Virginia’s lawyer, David Boies, retaliated in a court filing in New York, opposing Andrew’s motion to dismiss.

“During that interview, Prince Andrew stated that he had never met Ms Giuffre, a denial that is so contradictory to photographs and other evidence that it is itself indicative of guilt,” he wrote.

In response to Virginia’s story about a sweaty dance in London, Andrew famously claimed in the interview that he was medically unable to perspire.

He also claimed that a photograph of him with his arm around Virginia, which was said to have been taken in Ghislaine Maxwell’s home, was doctored.

The former lover of Jeffery Epstein, the British socialite, is currently on trial in New York, where she has been accused of “serving up” girls to the late financier.

In the midst of a slew of…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.