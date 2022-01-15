Prince Andrew throws a shooting party at his mansion as friends claim he’s distraught over the Queen’s decision to strip him of his titles.

Prince Andrew throws a shooting party at his mansion, claiming that he is distraught over Queen Elizabeth’s decision to strip him of his titles.

PRINCE Andrew has hosted a shooting party at his mansion, according to pals, who claim he is distraught over the Queen’s decision to strip him of his titles.

“The penny has finally dropped,” one source told The Sun on Sunday.

Despite his angst, he hosted a dozen family friends at his 31-room Royal Lodge home on Friday night before going on a shoot at Windsor Great Park.

It was thought to be a Christmas gift from the Queen to Princess Eugenie, 31, and her husband Jack, 35, who invited family members.

Andrew Ferguson, 61, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 62, did not participate in the shoot but drove their Range Rover to the York Club, a social venue two miles away, to join the shooting party for lunch.

“It appears quite brazen of Andrew to host a party and allow his family to go shooting with all the controversy raging,” a source said.

It comes as The Sun on Sunday can reveal that Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers are pursuing two new mystery witnesses in her sex case against him.

They may be able to locate Andrew and Virginia at Epstein’s homes in Manhattan and the Caribbean, according to reports.

Virginia’s legal team announced yesterday that Shukri Walker, who previously told The Sun she partied with Virginia and Andy in London’s Tramps nightclub on the night of the alleged assault, has been summoned to testify.

They’ve also demanded an interview with Andy’s former equerry, Major Robert Olney, whose name was found in Epstein’s “black book.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Royal Family live blog.

Meanwhile, Andrew’s lawyers are seeking signed statements from Virginia’s psychiatrist and husband, as they question her claim that she suffered emotional distress and seek to have the case dismissed on the grounds that she does not reside in the United States.

They also want to talk to her psychiatrist about claims that she “may have false memories.”

But neither side has asked to question Fergie or Andy’s two daughters, Princesses Beatrice, 33, and Eugenie, 33, or any of the Duke’s bodyguards, about his alibi.

Andrew is “feeling like his insides have been ripped out,” according to sources close to him, after the Queen stripped him of titles, patronages, and the use of HRH status on Thursday after being pressed by Charles and William.

“He’s in turmoil,” a close friend of the Duke said.

On the advice of his lawyers, he didn’t think it would go this far up until now.

“However, he has now realized the gravity of the situation and believes he…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.