According to a witness willing to testify, Prince Andrew was allegedly seen in a nightclub with Virginia Giuffre.

In March 2001, Ms Giuffre claims she met the Duke of York at London’s Tramp nightclub and was forced to have sex with him at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently convicted of sex trafficking teenage girls.

The Duke of York claimed he was nowhere near the nightclub on the night in question in a now-famous Newsnight interview, implying that he was at home with his children after taking his daughter Beatrice to Pizza Express in Woking.

A potential witness, Shukri Walker, claims she saw the Queen’s son, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Giuffre, then 17 years old, at the club.

Ms Walker’s attorney has indicated that she is willing to testify in Ms Giuffre’s civil case in New York against the prince.

In a statement, Lisa Bloom, a former defender of sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein who now represents multiple victims of Jeffrey Epstein, said, “I am proud to represent Shukri Walker, who has bravely stepped forward as a witness and encourages others who may have information to do the same.”

“She is willing to take the deposition that Giuffre’s team has requested.”

The Duke of York refutes all of Ms Giuffre’s allegations.

During his Newsnight interview, presenter Emily Maitlis asked the prince if he remembered dancing with Ms Giuffre, but he denied it.

Prince Andrew stated, “I have no recollection of ever meeting her.”

“I’m almost certain I was never with her in Tramps.”

The Duke claimed, “I was at home with the children, and I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for an afternoon party.”

He also denied that he sweated while dancing in the nightclub, claiming that he has a “rare medical condition” that prevents him from sweating due to “an.

