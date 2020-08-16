Prince Andrew was ‘arrogant and strange’ during ‘odd’ massages at Epstein’s ‘creepy’ mansion, Hollywood guru reveals

PRINCE Andrew was “arrogant and strange” during “odd” massages at Epstein’s “creepy” mansion, a Hollywood guru has said.

Gypsy Gita, 70, who worked for Epstein from 2001 to 2005, claims he met Andy three times and gave him two massages.

But the royal didn’t leave a good impression on him, with Mr Gita describing him as “aloof and odd”.

He told the Mail on Sunday: “I didn’t know who Andrew was. Most Americans, at least until recently, wouldn’t have a clue who he is.

“I found him a bit strange, arrogant, ‘off’ in some way I couldn’t put my finger on.

“He was aloof and odd.”

The Native American spiritual healer – who has worked with celebs like actress Minnie Driver – said he was introduced to Epstein and his alleged “madam” Ghislaine Maxwell by Donald Trump, who passed on his number.

He described walking into the “weird, warped world” inside Epstein’s “creepy” £55million Manhattan townhouse for the first time.

Mr Gita said: “There was this huge wall of prosthetic eyeballs. There must have been 150 at least.

“Jeffrey would say, ‘Don’t forget you are being watched at all times.’”

He said Epstein always wore a “uniform” of Harvard or Yale university sweatshirts when he arrived to massage him.

The sex offender did not go to either uni, but donated to both.

Mr Gita said: “He always had this smirk on his face, like he was the smartest guy in the room.”

But he added: “I just thought he was weird.”

The masseur said he worked on Epstein in an upstairs massage room – the same one where Andrew’s sex accuser Virginia Roberts claims she was abused by the American.

The Prince has vehemently and repeatedly denied Ms Roberts’s allegations and any suggestion of wrongdoing.

Dad-of-two Mr Gita insists he was never aware of any underage girls at Epstein’s properties.

And he said Epstein “would be dead” if he’d had any inkling he was abusing kids.

He also revealed his regret that he introduced Chauntae Davies to the vile perv – who she says went on to traffic her as a sex slave.

Epstein killed himself in prison last year while awaiting trial on multiple child sex charges.

Maxwell is currently being held in New York awaiting trial on charges of enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury.

She is accused of playing a central role in the abuse of underage girls carried out by her ex-boyfriend Epstein – but she firmly denies all wrongdoing.