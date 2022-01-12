Prince Andrew’s attempt to have Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault case dismissed is unsuccessful.

The Duke of York is getting closer to a civil trial in front of a New York jury, but his lawyers will try again later to have the case dismissed.

The Duke of York’s attempt to have a sexual assault civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre dismissed was unsuccessful.

Judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the case following a public hearing in New York on Wednesday, after Prince Andrew’s lawyer Andrew Brettler claimed that a 2009 (dollar)500,000 (£370,000) settlement agreement between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Giuffre protected his client from legal action.

Ms Giuffre claims she was trafficked by the late financier Epstein to have sex with the Duke when she was 17 years old and considered a minor in the United States.

All of the allegations have been refuted by the Duke.

The legal team for Prince Andrew is expected to try again to have the case dismissed on the grounds that Ms Giuffre is not a US citizen.

One of the parties involved in a federal lawsuit must live in the United States.

Despite the fact that Ms Giuffre has lived and raised a family in Australia for the past 19 years, her legal team will argue that she only needs to show she intends to return to the United States, where she is still a citizen, to establish her domicile.

By 14 January, Ms Giuffre must provide proof of her US residency, which is likely to include her driver’s license, voting record, and claimed ties to her home state of Colorado.

Mr Brettler has disputed Ms Giuffre’s ties to the United States in court filings, claiming that she recently registered to vote in Colorado using her mother and stepfather’s mailing address.

“Ms Giuffre alleges she is a citizen of the state of Colorado in her complaint; however, the evidence demonstrates that she is actually domiciled in Australia, where she has lived for all but two of the past 19 years,” he wrote.

“It is undisputed that Ms Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license at the time she filed this action and was living in a (dollar)A1.9 million (£1 million) home in Perth, Western Australia, where she and her husband have been,” Mr Brettler added.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Prince Andrew fails in attempt to have Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault case thrown out of court