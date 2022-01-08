Prince Andrew’s lawyers are making a ‘new attempt to have Virginia Robert’s rape claim dismissed,’ as she rejects a payoff.

Prince Andrew’s lawyers are making a ‘new attempt to have Virginia Robert’s rape claim dismissed,’ as she refuses to pay a settlement.

According to reports, Prince Andrew’s lawyers will file a new motion to have the lawsuit against him dismissed.

Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has stated that she will not accept a settlement, and the Duke is currently on pins and needles waiting for a judge to decide whether or not her civil lawsuit will be dismissed.

If the case goes forward, Andrew will face a full civil trial in New York over allegations that he sexually abused Ms Giuffre three times when she was 17 in 2001.

Andrew has always vehemently denied any and all charges leveled against him.

His lawyers now believe they can put an end to the case because federal law prohibits two non-US citizens from facing each other in court.

“They believe they have a good case,” a source told The Mirror.

“If they can show that there is precedent not to bring a case where both parties are not US residents under federal law where Ms Giuffre has filed her case, then it should be halted immediately.”

According to insiders, if the lawsuit goes to trial, Andrew’s lawyers will keep the settlement option “on the table” because a court case could have a negative impact on other senior royals.

To persuade her to settle, the Duke may have to pay more than (dollar)5 million (£3.7 million).

According to The Telegraph, Ms Giuffre is unlikely to accept any financial settlement because she wants to send a message to anyone accused of preying on young girls that they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

According to the newspaper, she would not want to “promote the message” that money can make sexual assault go away.

The main purpose of the civil action, according to her lawyers, is to demonstrate that “those with power and privilege” must still face justice.

They’re also aware of the potential fallout if they take the Duke’s money instead of going to trial.

It comes as Andrew has found a buyer for his Swiss chalet and may be able to use the proceeds to help pay his mounting legal bills.

The Duke of York and a mystery millionaire have agreed on a price for his Verbier mansion, which is thought to be worth more than £17 million.

Andy is said to be optimistic that the paperwork will be completed soon and that he will be able to use the funds to pay for his sex abuse case.

But first, the Duke must pay Isabella de Rouvre, who sued him for a loan to buy the chalet…

