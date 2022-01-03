Prince Andrew’s legal team is attempting to have the sexual assault lawsuit against him dismissed as a result of the Jeffrey Epstein settlement.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was sexually assaulted by the Duke of York in London, New York, and on Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault case will be dismissed on Tuesday by the Duke of York’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, on the grounds that a (dollar)500,000 settlement agreement she signed with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in 2009 also shields Prince Andrew from legal action.

According to Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit, the Duke had sex with her without her consent despite knowing her age and that she was a victim of sex trafficking.

Mr Brettler will claim that Ms Giuffre received a number of financial settlements from Epstein, including the (dollar)500,000 (£371,000)payment.

Ms Giuffre agreed to release Epstein and others in connection with any claims arising from her allegations of abuse in a 2009 agreement.

Mr Brettler will argue that the Duke is one of the “other potential defendants” because Ms Giuffre had named him as one of her alleged abusers by the time she signed the settlement agreement, and she had specifically mentioned “royalty” in her 2009 lawsuit against Epstein.

Ms Giuffre’s legal team, on the other hand, will claim that the settlement is only enforceable in Florida, where it was signed, and that it only protects Epstein’s sex trafficking accomplices, which the Duke has categorically denied.

Friday, January 14: If Judge Lewis Kaplan rejects his initial request to dismiss the case, his legal team will try again, this time claiming Ms Giuffre is not a US citizen. She has lived and raised a family in Australia for the past 19 years, but her legal team will argue she still intends to return to the US, where she is a citizen.

End of January: If Judge Kaplan rules in Ms Giuffre’s favor on the domicile issue, the court will set a date for the civil case to go to trial before a jury between September and December.

