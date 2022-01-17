Prince Andrew’s servants drew a diagram of where his five teddy bears should be placed on his palace bed.

Prince Andrew’s servants drew a diagram of where his five teddy bears should be placed on his bed at the palace.

Every night, flunkies were to place five teddies and soft toys in specific positions on Prince Andrew’s bed.

A diagram shows how to arrange a teddy holding a heart, other cuddly toys, and cushions with the words “Daddy,” “Ducks,” and “Prince” on them.

An ex-royal cop tells ITV’s Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile that the Duke, 61, would “scream and shout” if things at Buckingham Palace were out of order.

Two hippos and a black panther, according to a royal source who has seen the handwritten guide, were on the list to be specially set out.

It instructs staff on how to make his bed in a specific manner, including the placement of three cushions labeled “Daddy,” “Ducks,” and “Prince,” according to the report.

The sketch shows where he should put his blankets, all five teddies, and a fur, with the ribbons hanging off his bed.

Andrew, a father of two, is said to be in “turmoil” after the Queen stripped him of his royal titles while he is on trial for sex abuse.

As he prepares to give sworn testimony against claims by Virginia Giuffre that he abused her when she was 17 — which he vehemently denies — his bedtime demands are sure to embarrass him.

Andrew lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor with his former wife Sarah Ferguson, but he kept a suite of rooms at the Palace for overnight stays when he was working in London.

During recent renovations, it is believed that his bedroom’s contents were packed up and moved out.

“It’s hilarious that a Prince of England would want his teddies on his bed,” a source said.

If anyone got it wrong, you can imagine him wailing to the Queen, “Mummy, they haven’t put the hippos on my bed!”

It’s possible that they were gifts from his daughters or Fergie, but it’s still odd.”

The “DOY bed: Points for turn down andamp; making the bed” laminated instructions were kept near the Duke’s Buckingham Palace bedroom.

“Place one small teddy andamp; cushion in the turn down when the DOY is staying overnight,” staff wrote.

“Place the teddy andamp; cushion next to the teddy on the left-hand side with the necklaces on when making the bed.”

“Do not lose (sic) the teddy andamp; cushion!!” it says beneath in capital letters.

A “Teddy holding heart” must be placed on the left-hand side of the bed’s headboard, as shown in the accompanying sketch.

Andrew must have a grey hippo teddy on the right side of the bed and a black panther half way down, according to the instructions.

Another hippo teddy bear must be placed at the foot of the bed…

