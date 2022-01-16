Prince Andrew’s sex assault allegations should be investigated, according to a royal protection expert.

A royal protection expert has urged the Metropolitan Police to investigate the allegations of sex assault against Prince Andrew.

Dai Davies slammed the police department for refusing to look into the matter.

“I’d like to know who made this decision and why,” he stated.

“Did it go to the Metropolitan Commissioner or the Home Secretary?”

After a US judge decided that a civil case could proceed, he urged a reconsideration.

“An investigation will give him the chance to clear his name,” said Dai, the Queen’s former head of Royal Protection.

After a recent review prompted by her legal action against the Duke in the United States, the force announced it would not take action in October.

Dai was the Chief Superintendent of Scotland Yard.

This week, Andrew was ejected from the Royal Family and stripped of his titles in a dramatic fashion.