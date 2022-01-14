Prince Andrew’s titles: The Duke of York was stripped of all of his military ties, as well as his patronages.

Prince Andrew’s titles: The Duke of York has had his military affiliations stripped from him, along with his patronages.

‘The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen,’ said Buckingham Palace in a statement.

After failing to have a sexual assault civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre thrown out of court, Prince Andrew’s military titles and royal patronages were returned to the Queen.

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement released on Thursday.

“The Duke of York will continue to refuse to perform any public duties and is defending himself as a private citizen in this case.”

In addition, Andrew will no longer address himself as “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity.

Later this year, Ms Giuffre’s civil sex case against the Queen’s second son will be heard.

Andrew Brettler, the duke’s lawyer, claimed that a 2009 (dollar)500,000 (£370,000) settlement agreement between late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Giuffre shielded his client from legal action.

Following a public court hearing in New York on Wednesday, however, Judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the case.

Prince Andrew has categorically denied the allegations, and his legal team has argued since the case’s inception that it is “baseless.”

Andrew had eight honorary British military titles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, one of the British Army’s most senior infantry regiments.

His other honorary titles in the United Kingdom were:

In addition, he will lose his international honorary titles, which include:

Andrew was a helicopter pilot in the Royal Navy from 1979 to 2001, including during the Falklands War.

He will keep his Vice-Admiral service rank, which he was promoted to on his 55th birthday in 2015.

He was set to be promoted to Admiral on his 60th birthday in 2020, but he requested a postponement after stepping down from public service in 2019.

More than 150 veterans of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, and Army signed a letter to the Queen on Thursday, urging her to remove Andrew’s honorary titles.

“It’s an unsavoury business… I’m just glad he’s not associated with the military,” Lieutenant Stuart Hunt of the 1st Royal Tank Regiment told the PA news agency.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

