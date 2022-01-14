Prince Charles and William urged Queen Elizabeth to strip Andrew of his HRH and military titles during an “hour-long summit” with her.

According to sources, the disgraced Duke, 61, who is facing a possible sex-case trial in the United States, will never return to royal duties.

He can’t use the title of His Royal Highness in any official capacity anymore.

Andrew appears to be on his way out of the spotlight.

Her Majesty is said to have made the decision following a meeting with her eldest son and the Duke of Cambridge on Wednesday.

According to reports, William played an important role in the decision, assisting his grandmother in realizing Andrew’s situation was “grave.”

Andrew must go, and he and Charles are said to be “completely furious” after he “crossed a red line,” according to The Sun.

Andrew, who was reportedly stunned as he was driven in to see his mother, appeared ashen-faced.

Insiders say the decision to downgrade the royal, who is known as the Queen’s “favourite son,” to a “private citizen” was one of the Queen’s most difficult in her 70 years on the throne.

Following family discussions about the “Andrew issue,” the historic decision was made.

She summoned him to Windsor Castle at 11.30 a.m., after which she effectively kicked him out of the Royal Family during a tearful 90-minute meeting.

After receiving a letter signed by Navy, RAF, and Army veterans requesting that his military appointments be revoked, she felt compelled to act.

Andrew, like Meghan and Harry, had to be effectively banished, according to Her Majesty and her advisers.

Her decision came less than 24 hours after a New York judge ruled that Lewis Kaplan, who is accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17, must face a civil trial.

Andrew will now have to stand trial as a regular citizen, despite his vehement denials.

According to a source close to Andrew, he will continue to fight in his civil case against Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was sexually abused when she was 17 years old.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” the source insisted, “and the Duke will keep defending himself against these claims.”

Ms Giuffre is being represented by Andrew, who is seeking an out-of-court settlement.

It’s possible he’ll get up to £10 million from the sale of his chalet in Verbier, Switzerland.

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement issued at 5 p.m. yesterday.

“The Duke of York will continue to avoid public appearances…”

