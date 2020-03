Prince Harry and Lewis Hamilton officially open new museum at the Silverstone circuit

The Duke of Sussex arrived in style at the Silverstone racetrack with Formula One world champion driver Lewis Hamilton today to open a new museum showcasing the circuit’s heritage.

Prince Harry was driven to the doors of The Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire this morning in a £65,000 electric Mercedes EQC 400 AMG by six-time champion Hamilton.

The museum charts British motor racing through the years and is the new home of the British Racing Drivers’ Club’s archive, while it also boasts hands-on exhibits for visitors.

The prince was greeted by dignitaries including museum chief executive Sally Reynolds and former world champion F1 driver Damon Hill – who took the crown with the Williams team in 1996.

He also met some of the current crop of drivers, Williams’ George Russell and Red Bull racer Alex Albon, and had a chance to get to grips with some of the interactive displays – including the pit gun challenge.

The Duke and Hamilton also met students from local schools in the Tech Lab section, learning more about the cutting-edge science and engineering that goes into motor racing.

The Experience is located inside a restored Second World War hangar, on the same site as the Silverstone race circuit itself, and starts with a pre-show called The Grid, which offers an insight into 70 years of motor racing.

Visitors can adjust the settings on a scale wind tunnel to understand aerodynamics, try out pedals to compare the force required to slow down an F1 car and turn a wheel to find out about gear ratios.

The visit marks a final run of royal duties for Harry, since he and the Duchess of Sussex announced they would be stepping down as senior royals on March 31 – with only three further duties in the diary.

Harry and Meghan are making their last official appearances alongside the rest of the Royal Family – including Prince William and Kate – at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March 9.

Officially opening the building, Harry said: ‘I’ll keep this brief – there’s nothing better than officially opening a building that is very much open.

‘Tomorrow marks two years since we were last here and I can’t believe that you’ve manged to turn a World War Two hangar that was pretty cold, pretty dusty, two years ago into this remarkable experience.

‘Thank you for being able to do that under a huge amount of pressure as well, thank you for providing so many of these opportunities for so many young people.

‘And thank you for really putting a marker down for what British motor racing means to the world.’

He added: ‘It’s a long time coming, having walked through it now I am probably going to have to come back to actually really soak up the experience for myself.’

Hamilton, who drives for Mercedes, begins his bid to take a record-equalling seventh world title when the new Formula One season kicks off with the upcoming Australian Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Harry have both campaigned on environmental issues in recent months – with Hamilton urging fans to take up a vegan diet, and Harry launching the sustainable travel initiative Travalyst.

Hamilton was labelled a hypocrite by fellow racing driver Fernando Alonso after urging people to adopt plant-based diets in an emotional Instagram message he posted and then deleted last October.

Formula One’s environmental impact is the subject of much debate, with bosses launching a plan last November to become net carbon neutral by 2030 and to have ‘sustainable’ races by 2025.

F1 calculated its total carbon emissions in 2018 at 256,551 tonnes, not including fans travelling to races. But only 0.7 per cent of this figure came from racing car emissions, while the logistics of shifting freight around the world by road, air and sea made up 45 per cent.

A further 27.7 per cent was down to personnel travel, 28 per cent for factories and facilities and 7 per cent for events.

Hamilton has previously said F1 is not doing enough to combat its carbon footprint, telling ESPN last December: ‘I think for at least the next 50 years you are going to have the same questions being asked.

‘The world is slow to change and I don’t see it changing drastically any time soon. F1 is only implementing it [net carbon neutral status]in 10 years’ time and I don’t fully understand why that doesn’t change sooner.

‘These large corporations that have a lot of money and power behind them and can definitely make change happen quicker, but it’s not their number one priority.’

The trip to Silverstone today comes after the Duke of Sussex last night told wounded, sick and injured members of the armed forces that ‘hanging up your uniform is an incredibly hard thing to do’.

Prince Harry attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London yesterday to recognise the sporting and adventure achievements of the military.

The Duke thanked them for their support at the event, which was the first time he and wife Meghan have gone on a public royal duty together after the Megxit crisis.

And he told the veterans at a reception that he has ‘always got your back’ at one of his final events before he quits royal life with Meghan.

Harry, who served with the Blues and Royals and the Army Air Corps, spoke of the honour of serving his grandmother amid reports of tensions between the royals.

He said: ‘Being able to serve Queen and Country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving!

‘Leaving the military and hanging up your uniform is – we know – an incredibly hard thing to do…unless of course it’s blue in colour…

‘But being forced to hang it up due to injury, beyond your control, can be even more difficult to accept.

‘It can take time and effort to recognise the fact that it is something that happened to you, rather than something that’s wrong with you – so please don’t ever forget that.’

Harry added: ‘I feel lucky to be able to count myself as one of you; and am deeply proud to have served among you as Captain Wales.

‘A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours.’

The couple will step down as senior royals on March 31 following four further public appearances in the coming days, which will conclude next Monday.

Meghan and Harry were earlier pictured in London yesterday leaving the exclusive Goring Hotel – the Queen’s favourite restaurant – after having lunch there.

And Harry waved to well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as he was driven away in a Range Rover after a series of internal meetings with his team.

It came after they had a ‘heart to heart’ for four hours in her private apartments at Windsor Castle on Sunday about his imminent departure from the Royal Family.

Harry is said to have requested the meeting, and the Queen – who last saw her grandson during their showdown at Sandringham in January after Harry broke the news that he and Meghan were quitting – was happy to agree.

The Queen is believed to have told her grandson that she was keen to keep the door open for him and Meghan to return and stressed that he would be welcomed back from Canada at any time.

Harry, who has always enjoyed a warm relationship with his grandmother, was apparently keen to ‘clear the air’ before he and Meghan formally step down as working royals on March 31.

He has been staying at Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s home on the Queen’s Windsor estate, since returning to the UK last week to undertake a handful of final official engagements.

He and Meghan have agreed to pay back £2.4million in taxpayer funds used to rebuild the property in light of their decision to relocate to North America.

It is understood that he and his grandmother shared a light lunch and tea as they discussed his future on Sunday.

The Queen was left deeply upset after Harry and Meghan decided to suddenly announce their plans to step down and move abroad in early January in an apparent effort to bounce the Royal Family into agreeing to their demands to retain the trappings of royal life, while pursuing independent commercial careers.

And the couple were taken aback when Buckingham Palace made clear its displeasure and insisted that Harry would have to relinquish his HRH title as a non working royal and hand back their official patronages and his military positions, as well as dropping their plans to market themselves as ‘Sussex Royal’.

The Queen is said to be ‘very sad’ that she sees so little of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie, her great-grandson.

The meeting at the weekend was said to have been ‘productive and positive’. One source said Harry was seen leaving ‘deep in thought’.

But the couple have decided to leave Archie in Canada, meaning his British family haven’t seen him for more than four months.

Last autumn, American ex-actress Meghan opened up about her struggles with royal life in an ITV documentary filmed on their Africa tour.

She said she had tried to cope with the pressures by putting on a ‘stiff upper lip’ but she was not prepared for the intensity of tabloid interest.

‘It’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive,’ she added. Meghan told presenter Tom Bradby: ‘Not many people have asked if I’m OK.’

The Sussexes attended the previous annual Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony in February 2019, when the duchess was heavily pregnant with Archie.

They had last been seen together on an official engagement on January 7 when they visited Canada House in London to thank the nation for hosting them during their festive break in the Commonwealth country.

The following day, sixth in line Harry and former Suits star Meghan plunged the royal family into a period of turmoil when they announced they wanted to step back as senior royals and become financially independent – a move dubbed Megxit by the press.

A summit of senior royals was later convened by the Queen at Sandringham to discuss the issue, with Harry sitting down for talks with his grandmother, father the Prince of Wales and brother the Duke of Cambridge.

It was eventually announced they would give up royal duties, split their time between Canada and the UK, with the majority spent in North America, no longer be known as HRHs, and their lives as working royals would end on March 31.

Harry and Meghan will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7 and the following day the duchess will mark International Women's Day.

The duke and duchess will join the Queen and other royals at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March 9, their last official appearance as HRHs.

Also during last night’s speech, the Duke told the audience ‘Meghan and I are so happy to be back with you’, with both handing out awards during the evening.

The Endeavour Fund is a body set up by the Royal Foundation to finance inspiring sporting and adventure projects aiding the recovery of veterans.

The duke added many of the servicemen and women had told him they ‘had his back’ and was keen to offer his own support.

He added: ‘You have all had to demonstrate physical and mental strength that I doubt you even realised you had.

‘Never underestimate what your actions, your choices and your resilience means to others.

‘You should all be tremendously proud of what you’ve achieved and the positive service you continue to provide to so many.

‘To see you guys excelling and uplifting others while doing it makes me incredibly proud and grateful to all of you – because you don’t have to do it, you choose to do it.’

Arriving at the venue, Meghan wore a bright blue Victoria Beckham dress and linked her arm under Harry’s as he held an umbrella above their heads as they walked inside.

Meghan took to the stage to present the ‘Celebrating Excellence’ award, which is given to those who achieve excellence in their chosen sport or adventurous challenge.

She said: ‘It is very nice to be back [at the event], it is the third year. As you all know I can feel it is just the most inspiring space.

‘I will say, watching the [nomination]videos all the way in Canada, we had the same moment as you, where each of us [said]‘how are we going to choose.’

Prior to the ceremony, the couple mingled with guests, which included television star Ross Kemp, during a reception event.

At times, the duke was very animated as he joked with award nominees, while Meghan asked questions and listened intently, clutching her purse by her side.

Ex-Royal Marine Lee Spencer, who holds the world record for the fastest unsupported row across the Atlantic Ocean despite losing his right leg in an accident, won the award, which was collected by his wife.

Meanwhile, Harry presented Army veteran Tom Oates with the final prize of the night, the Henry Worsley Award, which is given to an individual who has best inspired others through adversity.

Mr Oates lost his fiancee weeks after returning back from Afghanistan when she was struck by a car in front of him.

He now supports others with metal health difficulties and regularly speaks about his own experiences at events.

The Endeavour Fund’s new community impact award was presented by actor and journalist Ross Kemp to the Superhero Tri Series, which provides swim, cycle and run events that are open to all people regardless of their age.

You’re meant to take your foot off the throttle in your downtime, but a new visitor attraction opening in Northamptonshire would prefer you to step on it.

Seven years in the making, The Silverstone Experience is located inside a restored World War Two hangar, on the same site as the Silverstone race circuit itself.

It aims to immerse visitors in the world of motor racing – from the past to the present.

A trip to the attraction starts with a pre-show called The Grid, which offers an insight into 70 years of motor racing. Then there are multiple interactive sections to explore.

Highlights include the Tech Lab, where a series of hands-on exhibits teach visitors about suspension, aerodynamics and engines.

Visitors will be able to adjust the settings on a scale wind tunnel to understand aerodynamics, try out pedals to compare the force required to slow down an F1 car compared to a family car, turn a wheel to find out about gear ratios, squeeze a motorcycle brake to see how temperature goes up as speed goes down and turn a tyre to learn about F1 tyre compounds.

Then there’s the special effects cinema, which will show a film called The Ultimate Lap of Silverstone, which splices together 16 of the most iconic Silverstone moments into a single lap.

Other big draws include a replica race car that visitors can sit in and an interactive area where they can learn about all the things that go on during a race weekend, have a go at commentating on a grand prix, and meet a hologram of motor sport legend Sir Jackie Stewart.

One of the most unusual interactive exhibits at the attraction will be a crawl space that visitors can squeeze through. Here they’ll find out about the legend of the escape tunnel that was rumoured to run underneath the Silverstone site before it became a race track.

A huge collection of racing memorabilia will also be on display at the attraction. Racing fans will be able to see cars like Nigel Mansell’s 1992 Williams FW14B, helmets worn by race greats like Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill, and a range of trophies, race programmes and hundreds of photographs.

Visitors will also be able to head outside to a Heritage Track Trail where they’ll get to stand on the start line of the first-ever British Grand Prix.

