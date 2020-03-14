Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear awkward with Wills and Kate as they sit row apart

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked in ahead of Wills and Kate, their first public meeting since Megxit was announced two months ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared awkward with Prince William and Kate Middleton as they carried out their last public royal duty today.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked in to Westminster Abbey ahead of Wills and Kate for the Commonwealth Service, their first public meeting since Megxit was announced two months ago.

Meghan mouthed “hi” and gave a small wave to William and Kate, with Harry also smiling at his brother.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were later pictured chatting to Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward.

Harry appeared stern as he and Meghan sat on the row behind, seemingly not taking part in the conversation.

The four of them hadn’t been pictured together since they stepped out for Remembrance Day events in November.

Prince Charles and Camilla turned up at the Abbey ahead of the Queen, always the final member of the congregation to arrive.

The Royal Family were introduced to a line of dignitaries, including Boris Johnson.

However, Charles reportedly didn’t shake hands with anyone as he arrived owing to coronavirus fears.

Prince Andrew was missing from the service, having stepped back from royal duties last year after a disastrous BBC interview that probed his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In her Commonwealth Day message, The Queen praised the diversity of the family of nations whose blend of traditions “serves to make us stronger”.

Boxing champion Anthony Joshua delivered a reflection at the service, speaking about his Nigerian and British heritage.

Singers Alexandra Burke and Craig David also performed to the 2,000-strong congregation.

Earlier this month, The Queen met Harry at Windsor Castle for a four-hour heart-to-heart chat about his future.

It has been a testing time for Harry, with an old pal saying he’s finding it “emotional” carrying out his final visits as a royal.

But his grandmother has also been affected by the pair’s dramatic departure, it is claimed.

A source told The Sun: “It’s fair to say she is very upset about him and Meghan leaving and she would love to see more of Archie, as would Prince Charles and the rest of the family.

“But she accepts at the moment that his mind is made up and he intends to live in North America.

“However she also wanted to make it clear that the arrangement can only work if they do not exploit their royal status and try to ‘cash in’ — that’s why she wouldn’t let them use the word ‘royal’ for their foundation.

“The Queen is protecting the institution and she is also aware of the cost of security.

“That is something that still needs to be resolved. But Harry is also a much-loved grandson who she has always doted on.”